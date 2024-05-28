Inspire the next generation as a Maritime Ambassador

Maritime UK Solent is calling on maritime and marine professionals during Volunteers' Week (3-9 June) to contribute to the future success of the maritime industry.

A free online event on Monday 6 June will provide information about volunteering as a Maritime Ambassador as part of the national Inspiring the Future campaign, which connects volunteers from the maritime sector with young people across the region to share their career journeys and inspire young people to take up maritime careers. Anne-Marie Mountifield, Chair of Maritime UK Solent, said: "Promoting rewarding career opportunities to our young people is at the heart of what we do. “Our Maritime Ambassadors play a crucial role in this mission, inspiring the next generation and ensuring that our maritime industry continues to thrive with fresh talent and innovative ideas. They play a vital role in showcasing the diverse and exciting career paths available within the maritime sector. “Maritime UK Solent has one of the highest number of Maritime Ambassadors in the UK, but we are determined to grow this valuable resource further. By increasing our Maritime Ambassadors, we can share more maritime career stories in schools and colleges.” The informative Maritime Ambassadors Event will give participants an opportunity to learn from current Ambassadors about the impact they have made and discover how they too can make a difference. Claire Hogan, Marine Services SHE-Q Officer and current Maritime Ambassador will be one of the speakers at the event. She said: "I highly recommend becoming an Ambassador for Careers in Maritime. It is so rewarding to share your life experiences with those yet to experience life and educate them about what is available to them in the world of work. Particularly in the Solent region, I love the look on children's faces when they realise that they have career options in the maritime industry.” Katie Bruce, Employer Engagement Enterprise Coordinatorand former careers leader at Wyvern College, said: “Inspiring the Future is a great way to find industry ambassadors for the different careers events I run. The volunteers have signed up themselves, so you know that you are getting someone who wants to support young people. “When these young people meet and hear from industry ambassadors, it really can open their eyes to new opportunities and allows them to find out how to prepare for these roles and the skills required.” Find out more about becoming a Maritime Ambassador by registering to join the event online: https://www.muksolent.com/events/maritime-ambassador-event-as-part-of-volunteers-week/