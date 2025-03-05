John lifts off at Barnbrook Systems

Fareham firm Barnbrook Systems Ltd has appointed a director of strategy to mastermind ambitious growth plans.

The cutting-edge engineering business has created the new role for experienced business development executive John Bradshaw.

He joins Barnbrook as it moves up a gear following a relaunch and repositioning of the business to deliver smart solutions in aerospace, aviation, maritime, defence, transport and commercial industries.

John, with 35 years of sector experience, will lead Barnbrook’s medium to long term transformation plans and its strategy for penetration of new global markets.

Barnbrook, with nearly 50 staff in Fareham Park Road, delivers innovative solutions based around smart technology for customers worldwide.

This includes its BlueCube© Intelligent Internet of Things (IIOT) remote sensing and monitoring technology and a pioneering E:BAG lithium-ion battery fire suppression system developed with fellow Fareham firm Flair.

Barnbrook managing director Andrew Barnett said: ‘Recruiting an experienced, knowledgeable and dynamic professional of John’s calibre is a tremendous coup.

‘We created a new position, the business’s first Director of Strategy in its 47-year history, to ensure we can fully capitalise on John’s expertise.

‘His appointment is a statement of intent for our exciting growth plans and intention to take Barnbrook to the next level both in business development and the strategic direction of the company.

‘All at Barnbrook look forward to working with John to drive the business forward.’

Independent, family-owned firm Barnbrook relaunched at Farnborough International Air Show in 2024 and recently opened a European office in Prague and an American office in the aerospace hub of Fairfax County, Virginia.

John, a University of the West London graduate, spent 14 years at Honeywell Aerospace in senior management, business development, marketing, demand generation, product development and management and customer engagement roles.

He also held business development director, commercial director, marketing communications manager and product director roles at a range of businesses in the Thames Valley prior to joining Honeywell.

John said: ‘Barnbrook is a world leader in the development of intelligent technology across multiple sectors.

‘Its cutting-edge solutions, such as E:BAG and BlueCube©, represent just a fraction of the firm’s potential to make a difference on the world around us.

‘I look forward to working closely with Andrew and the rest of the team at Barnbrook to realise the firm’s exciting ambitions.’

Barnbrook, which is a founding member of the Farnborough Aerospace Consortium (FAC), is a prime contractor and subcontractor with multi-national firms, the UK MOD and overseas governments.

It innovative solutions include an intelligent refuelling switch for helicopters and reverse-engineered 'sunset and legacy' products and systems for which operators can no longer find replacements or fix – such as engine controls and speed switches for older combat aircraft.

Many of its systems are enabled with Barnbrook’s own BlueCube© Intelligent Internet of Things (IIOT) remote sensing and tracking technology.

This includes its BlueDot system for green hydrogen and the E:BAG lithium-ion battery fire suppression system, which was recently featured on the BBC’s The One Show.

Visit https://barnbrooksystems.com/ for more details.