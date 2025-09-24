Ladies Day Motorcycle event this weekend
❗Your last reminder, A Day for Women Who Ride - Ladies Day at South Downs Motorcycles❗
All you need to know:
📅 Saturday 27th September
🕙 10am–2pm
📍 South Downs Motorcycles
🛠️ Workshop sessions are limited to 20 participants-first come, first served! Head to our website and reserve your slot here, don't miss out!: 🎟️ [https://ow.ly/r6rj50WTGHz]
Our very first Ladies Day-a relaxed event created for women who ride.🙌
Enjoy food & drinks🍔, connect with fellow riders, and take part in hands-on maintenance sessions led by our workshop expert, Adam. Learn practical skills, ask questions, and build confidence in a friendly, supportive space! We're expecting a big turnout so tell a friend to tell a friend! 😆🫵
Let’s celebrate, support, and empower women in motorcycling. We’d love to see you there!🏍️