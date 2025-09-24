Ladies Day Motorcycle event this weekend

By Stephanie McGarrity
Contributor
Published 24th Sep 2025, 19:16 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2025, 12:32 BST
Come along to Ladies Day Motorcycle Event at South Downs Motorcycles this weekend.

❗Your last reminder, A Day for Women Who Ride - Ladies Day at South Downs Motorcycles❗

All you need to know:

📅 Saturday 27th September

Ladies Day Motorcycle Eventplaceholder image
Ladies Day Motorcycle Event

🕙 10am–2pm

📍 South Downs Motorcycles

🛠️ Workshop sessions are limited to 20 participants-first come, first served! Head to our website and reserve your slot here, don't miss out!: 🎟️ [https://ow.ly/r6rj50WTGHz]

Our very first Ladies Day-a relaxed event created for women who ride.🙌

Enjoy food & drinks🍔, connect with fellow riders, and take part in hands-on maintenance sessions led by our workshop expert, Adam. Learn practical skills, ask questions, and build confidence in a friendly, supportive space! We're expecting a big turnout so tell a friend to tell a friend! 😆🫵

Let’s celebrate, support, and empower women in motorcycling. We’d love to see you there!🏍️

