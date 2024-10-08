Local community invited to vote on name of new school for Waterlooville

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Waterlooville residents are being urged to have their say on the name of a new primary school which is being built in the town.

Parents, residents and potential pupils are being invited to cast their vote in the naming of the new primary school being built in Newlands, also known as the Berewood development in Waterlooville. The new-build primary academy, which will be overseen by the University of Chichester Academy Trust, is scheduled to open in September 2025.

When full, the academy will provide primary education for up to 315 children aged four to 11 and will have specialist resource provision for eight pupils with special education needs.

As the project moves forward, the University of Chichester Academy Trust is asking the local community - particularly prospective parents, carers and young people in and around the Berewood development - what they would like the new academy to be called.

The new 'Berewood South' primary school at Waterlooville | via Hampshire County Council

From historical documents, maps of the area, previous consultations and initial discussions with the community, four names - Forest, Newlands, River and Woodland Primary Academy - have been selected, but the trust also welcomes alternative suggestions.

The first suggestion is Forest Primary Academy, because after the Norman conquest of 1066, the area where the academy will be sited, known as the Forest of Bere, was established as one of the Royal Forests of Hampshire.

The second suggested name is Newlands Primary Academy after Newlands Parish where the new academy is located, with Newlands Farm and Newlands Lane running adjacent to it.

Next is River Primary Academy, acknowledging the fact that the River Wallington flows through Waterlooville and Southwick before entering Portsmouth Harbour. The western end of the river, close to the new academy, connects to the community nature reserve.

Woodland Primary Academy is the final suggestion because, during the Second World War, woods near to the new academy provided cover for thousands of troops massing for Operation Overlord (D-Day, 6 June 1944) and many woodlands or coppices remain close to the new academy.

Jennese Alozie, CEO of the University of Chichester Academy Trust, said: “We would like to thank the local community for taking an interest in our new-build primary academy and hope many people will vote on its name.

“We are very excited about this new school becoming a part of our family of local schools and look forward to building a vibrant, inclusive community that transforms life chances and ensures every young person thrives.

“Do continue to visit our website for updates on progress of the new academy over the coming year.”

Locals can vote by going to the online survey at www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/WoWPrimaryName or by emailing to [email protected] and ranking their choices, with one being their favourite and four their least favourite.