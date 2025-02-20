Local Recruiter Contributes to National Diversity Charter

Carrington West is proud to announce its contribution to the newly launched Infrastructure Diversity Charter, a landmark initiative designed to promote greater equity, diversity, and inclusion (ED&I) within the UK’s infrastructure sector.

Developed in collaboration with leading industry partners, the Charter sets out a framework to attract, retain, and progress a more diverse workforce, promoting a workforce more representative of the Uks infrastructure users and helping to address critical skills shortages in the built environment sector.

The Infrastructure Diversity Charter is built on five core diversity principles: Attraction, Retention, Progression, Leadership, and Data & Feedback. By embracing these principles, organisations across the sector can take meaningful action to create a more inclusive and representative workforce.

Carrington West is proud to have been invited to contribute to the development of the Charter, by sharing expertise and best practices, and is featured as a case study showcasing its commitment to ED&I within the recruitment process. Through initiatives such as inclusive job descriptions, and the promotion of diversity-driven hiring strategies, Carrington West continues to drive positive change in the sector.

Ella Razzell, Carrington West’s Equality, Diversity & Inclusion (ED&I) Champion, commented:

“The launch of the Infrastructure Diversity Charter is a huge step forward for the sector. By widening access to opportunities, we can help bridge the skills gap and ensure infrastructure projects are delivered by a workforce that truly reflects the communities they serve.”

The infrastructure sector is facing acute skills shortages, with a lack of diverse talent exacerbating recruitment challenges. Women currently make up only 22% of junior roles and 9% of senior roles in infrastructure *, while the construction workforce remains 85% male, 94% able-bodied and 94% white**. The Charter aims to drive structural change by providing organisations with practical guidance on improving workplace inclusivity.

James Fernandes, Managing Director at Carrington West, added:

“We are proud to support the Infrastructure Diversity Charter and share our expertise in inclusive recruitment. As a leading recruiter in the built environment, we understand the critical role diversity plays in strengthening the workforce and driving innovation. This Charter provides an essential framework for the industry to work collaboratively towards a more equitable future.”

The launch of the Infrastructure Diversity Charter marks the beginning of an ongoing industry-wide effort to drive meaningful change. Organisations across the sector are encouraged to adopt the Charter’s principles, share best practices, and actively contribute to a more inclusive infrastructure industry.

