Local school help Dandara name new Hambrook development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at Chidham Parochial Primary School recently took part in a development naming poster competition, organised by local housebuilder Dandara, to help name its new development in Hambrook, West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With posters inspired by the villages’ history and key landmarks in the area, pupils from four classes submitted drawings that displayed the finished development with its chosen name and reason why.

The winning poster designed by Georgia, named the development ‘The Springs’, with the reasoning of Hambrook meaning spring flowing out of a rock. The design will be put on display in the show home on site, once completed, along with some of the other poster entries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The housebuilder also donated £500 to the school, which will go towards the nature garden that is currently being built. The area will be a key support for the pupils wellbeing, a place for quiet reading on warmer days and to be used during time outside lessons.

Dandara - Chidham Primary School

Kim Thornton, Headteacher at Chidham Parochial Primary School, commented: “The poster competition was a great chance for our pupils to showcase their creativity and all the classes really enjoyed the activity. It was great to see them using their imagination and learn about the history of their local community.

“We look forward to seeing the pupils designs come to life when the final development is completed and see their creative work on display in the show home once finished.”

Zoey Rampton, Head of Sales at Dandara Southern, commented: “We were so impressed with all the entries submitted, with creative designs from every pupil, it was really hard to pick a winner. We are delighted to announce ‘The Springs’ as the name for the development and want to thank all of those who participated! We look forward to welcoming the pupils to visit the site once we have launched.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dandara is currently building a range of two, three and four bedroom homes at The Springs in Hambrook, West Sussex, anticipated to launch in Autumn 2024. To find out more about the development, please visit dandara.com/new-homes-for-sale/new-homes-west-sussex/the-springs/.