Local vineyard scoops national award
This accolade is particularly notable given the record number of entries from producers across the country in this highly competitive year. Ashling Park's Pinot Noir is an exceptional vintage, aged in French and American oak barrels for nearly a year, which imparts structure, complexity, and depth to the wine.
The result is a rich profile with dark cherry, blackberry, and subtle oak notes, making it versatile for pairing with a wide range of fine foods. It's suitable for enjoying now but also has great potential for aging in the cellar for several years.
Gail Gardner, Managing Director of Ashling Park, expressed her excitement over the award, emphasizing the quality of their vineyard and its status as a prime location for producing top-notch wines. "I’m thrilled," she said. "With such stiff competition, it's a testament to our beautiful vineyard being a true ‘hot spot’ for producing the best of the best. Cheers to excellence and to many more successes ahead!"
Visitors can enjoy a bottle of this award-winning Pinot Noir while overlooking the vineyard from Ashling Park’s restaurant balcony. This experience not only highlights the quality of local English wine but also underscores the benefits of reducing the carbon footprint by enjoying wines that don't need to travel across the world.
