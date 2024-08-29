Maritime UK Solent to showcase region as global maritime hub on international stage

Maritime UK Solent (MUK Solent) is showcasing the region's exceptional maritime strengths at the leading international maritime conference SMM (Shipbuilding, Machinery and Marine Technology trade fair) in Hamburg, held from 3 to 6 September 2024.

The Maritime UK Solent team is attending the event as part of the UK Maritime Industries Showcase Stand to promote the Solent as a global maritime centre of excellence and to foster international partnerships, highlighting the Solent's position as a world-leading maritime cluster. Stuart Baker said: “Our presence at SMM Hamburg will be vital in promoting the Solent as an exceptional location for maritime investment and innovation. The Solent region is home to a vibrant maritime sector, contributing £7.7 billion to the UK economy. We have an unrivalled concentration of maritime assets and a highly connected industrial ecosystem that continues to attract significant public and private funding, fuelled by world-leading innovation across our industrial and research base. “Our goal is to raise the profile of Solent maritime businesses on an international stage, and we are excited about the connections and opportunities that this event provides. The Solent’s maritime excellence is well-recognised, and events like SMM Hamburg provide a platform to amplify the achievements of Solent-based businesses and showcase the region as a prime destination for maritime trade and innovation.” During the event, Maritime UK Solent will engage with other maritime clusters, strengthen ties and explore potential collaborations with the goal of increasing international business opportunities and encouraging new inward investment to the area. The team aims to connect with Solent maritime businesses and international investors, recording valuable contacts and interactions that will support future collaborations and investment into the region. Maritime UK Solent’s presence at SMM Hamburg will also focus on reinforcing relationships with the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), ensuring that the Solent’s maritime sector remains a priority for government support and investment. As the Solent continues to drive forward its maritime ambitions, the connections made, and the profile raised at SMM Hamburg will play a crucial role in the region’s ongoing success. Visit the Maritime UK Solent team at the SMI Showcase stand located in the UK Pavilion which occupies a prime location on the upper floor of Hall B1: https://www.maritimeindustries.org/events/all-events/smm-hamburg-2024