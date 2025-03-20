Maritime UK Solent to spotlight Maritime Defence at inaugural Solent Coastal Powerhouse Summit

Maritime UK Solent is set to put Maritime Defence at the heart of discussions at the inaugural Solent Coastal Powerhouse Summit on 26 - 27 March ABP’s Ocean Cruise Terminal in Southampton.

At a time when the Government has announced the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War, the Solent Coastal Powerhouse Summit will platform high-profile speakers and thought leaders from across the sector. They will provide critical insights into the vital role that Maritime Defence plays in a modern economy, and the latest innovations driving the industry forward and the key role that the Solent will play.

On the first day of the summit, Commodore Marcel Rosenberg, Commander of His Majesty’s Naval Base, Portsmouth, will deliver a keynote address onThe Role of Defence in a Modern Economyand chair an expert panel session exploring the maritime defence ecosystem, featuring:

Nick Watts, Programme Director, Future Business Programmes & Strategy, BAE Systems Maritime Services

Chris Groves, Underwater Lead, Business Development, QinetiQ

Mike Hayes, Transformation and Programmes Director, Serco

Commodore Rosenberg said: “Defence has always had a key role in providing the stability to support economic growth. At the Solent Coastal Powerhouse Summit, I’ll be exploring how Defence can be at the heart of a thriving modern economy, where skills, innovation, research and development are recognised as mutually beneficial for Defence resilience, as well as for regional and national economic growth.”

As a Non-Executive Director for Maritime UK Solent and a STEM Ambassador, Commodore Rosenberg actively supports regional maritime growth and innovation. He oversees strategic direction at HM Naval Base Portsmouth, to support military personnel, their families, and the Surface Fleet.

The two-day Coastal Powerhouse Summit will see a range of high-profile speakers, including Mike Kane MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State (Minister for Aviation, Maritime and Security); Paul Ludlow, President, Carnival UK and P&O Cruises; Alastair Welch, Director, Port of Southampton; and Dan Hook, CEO at RAD Propulsion.

Stu Baker, Managing Director of Maritime UK Solent said: “With the national focus firmly on Defence spending and the growing importance of maritime security, the Coastal Powerhouse Summit provides a timely opportunity for industry leaders to collaborate, share insights, and shape the future of the UK’s Maritime Defence sector – which is focussed on the Solent. Maritime UK Solent is delighted to bring together such an esteemed line-up of experts to explore the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

For more information and to book tickets visit: https://muksolent.com/coastal-powerhouse-week/