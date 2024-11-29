New Hayling Railway Book Launched

A new local book has been launched this week. Authors Ron Neal and Roger Hardingham, have compiled a hardback book of 340 photos and extra details about the little 'Hayling Billy' line which closed 61 years ago. this operated between Havant and Hayling Island for nearly 100 years. Closure came in November 1963 when it was considered that the wooden bridge between the mainland and Hayling was to 'rickety' and therefore beyond economic repair.

The book comprises the large collection of photographs and ephemerer collected by the late Alan Bell from nearby Chichester. He spent many hours over several decades taking photographs of the engines, stations, structures and staff based along the line whom he got to know very well. He would help staff at times at Hayling Island station who would become friends. His collection is the largest of any of the little branch line, now no more.

The book has 144 pages with colour and black and white photographs and is available at £30 from some local bookshops or from the author at www.railwayvideo.com