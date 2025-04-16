‘Not all wildflower turf is created equal: the difference is in the roots’ says pioneer of soil-less turf system

By Donna Jones
Contributor
Published 16th Apr 2025, 16:59 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 10:36 BST
Wildflower Turf Ltd, the pioneering developer of soil-less wildflower turf, is setting the standard for biodiversity, sustainability, and long-term success with its scientifically developed Wildflower Turf®.

Years of dedicated research and innovation mean that not all wildflower turf is created equal - what’s beneath the surface matters just as much as what grows above.

With over 20 years of research and development, Wildflower Turf Ltd has pioneered a soil-less, whole-root system that ensures superior establishment, healthier plants, and significantly reduced maintenance. Wildflower Turf Ltd has spent years refining its soil-less, whole-root growing method to ensure optimal results for every project.

James Hewetson-Brown, Managing Director of Wildflower Turf Ltd, said:

Wildflower Turf® delivers long-term resilience and reliable performance

“Our Wildflower Turf® is the result of years of dedication to developing a sustainable, high-quality product that delivers real biodiversity benefits. The secret to success is in the roots - our soil-less system ensures stronger, healthier plants and a more resilient meadow.

“We’re proud to lead the way in creating landscapes that thrive for generations to come.”

Unlike traditional soil-based wildflower turf growing that requires the plant roots to be cut at lifting and requires a high ratio of dominant grass to provide structural integrity, Wildflower Turf® delivers long-term resilience and reliable performance in any landscape. Specifiers and buyers who choose Wildflower Turf® benefit from:

· Roots aren’t cut – quicker establishment

· Bio netting – structural integrity and sustainable solution

· Scientifically curated seed mix that provides a sustainable balance of flora to grass ratio and the best species biodiversity.

Wildflower Turf Ltd is committed to ecological integrity. Its elite-quality wildflower seed is 100% UK-grown, ensuring native adaptation, maximum biodiversity, and complete traceability. This dedication supports local ecosystems and enhances the success of meadows and landscapes across the UK.

Wildflower Turf® incorporates biodegradable bio-netting and a scientifically balanced seed mix that promotes rapid establishment, effective weed suppression, increased species diversity, and long-term habitat success.

To learn more about how Wildflower Turf® can transform your landscape projects, request a CPD session today. Call 01256 771 222 or email [email protected].

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
