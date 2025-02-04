Twin boys one step closer to achieving their dream.

11 year old Twins who were first featured in The News at 3 months old wearing matching tops saying 'I want to play football for Portsmouth' and then featured again aged 9 wearing matching Pompey tops, are now one Step Closer to their dream by being mascots at a recent Pompey game, meeting their heroes and kicking a ball on the pitch.

11 year old Reuben Deacon and Stanley Deacon were delighted to become mascots for their beloved Pompey. They had a fantastic afternoon meeting their heroes and kicking a ball around on the pitch, doing a lap of honour and having their names and pictures displayed on the big screen.

With blue blood running through their veins passed down from great grandad, to grandad to dad and now to the twins, it was a proud moment for their dad to see his boys on the pitch.

Twin Pompey fans on the pitch together

Both boys play for local U11 clubs for Stubbington and Fleetlands, who No. 30 Matt Richie trained with in his youth, along side the boys current football coach.

No. 49 Callum Lang took both boys under his wings walking out onto the pitch and chatting away, making their day even more memorable.