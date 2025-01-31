Park Gate development to host Homewise Information Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Churchill Living’s Beck Lodge in Park Gate is hosting a Homewise Information Day event for over 60’s on Thursday 6th February from 11am to 4pm. This event will offer prospective buyers the opportunity to see just how easy it can be to make the move into an apartment built to offer a more relaxed, fulfilling and independent lifestyle.

This event is also the perfect chance for interested downsizers to learn about Churchill’s partnership with Homewise, who can offer a unique solution – a Home For Life Plan – to help save thousands on the purchase of a new apartment.

Churchill’s Senior Marketing Manager Caroline Haswell says: “This event is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is considering making the move into an apartment that offers convenience and less maintenance, to explore what Churchill can offer them. We’re very excited to help guide people through the process of embracing a lifestyle of their choice here at Beck Lodge so they can maintain their independence and really make the most of their retirement.”

Like all Churchill developments, Beck Lodge is carefully designed to make life easier for the over 60s, with a selection of self-contained one and two bedroom apartments boasting colour-coordinated kitchens with integrated appliances and beautifully landscaped gardens. Designed with ease of living in mind, the development also includes an Owner’s Lounge equipped with a coffee bar perfect for socialising as an when you want to, as well as a 24-hour call centre support system and secure camera entry system to provide peace of mind.

To find out more or register to attend the event, visit churchill-living.co.uk or call 01489 858997.