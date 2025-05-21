Political Comment: Havant MP Alan Mak condemns Labour Government's deal with EU as bad for Britain

Havant MP Alan Mak has condemned the Labour Government's deal with the EU as bad for Britain.

He said Keir Starmer's series of concessions breaks every one of the Conservative Party's Five Brexit Tests and is a retreat that harms our interests.

The Prime Minister has set out concessions to the EU including allowing foreign fishing fleets into UK waters for the next 12 years, the French setting our laws on food standards, making payments to the EU, and allowing more EU citizens to settle in the UK.

Mr Mak said: "Keir Starmer has never believed in the benefits of Brexit, which is why he has tried to reverse it constantly.

Alan Mak MP (fourth left) watches from the Opposition Front Bench as Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch responds to the Labour Government's EU deal

"Every time this Labour Government negotiates, Britain loses. From the Chagos deal where we have paid to give away British territory to Labour’s Indian deal which undercut British workers Starmer has delivered a worse settlement than we had on election day.

"Keir Starmer is a bad negotiator because all he is interested in is making announcements."

Mr Mak added: "Labour’s agreement with the EU is not a reset, it’s a retreat. It will mean more EU law, more oversight by EU courts, and more taxpayers’ money sent to the EU. It will mean handing over our fishing industry to the EU.

"The Conservatives would reverse all of this. Britain deserves better than being locked into Brussels’ orbit and I will be opposing Labour’s deal."

Labour have signed a deal allowing foreign fishing fleets into UK waters for the next 12 years, three times longer than the deal Labour sought and denying Britain the right to set annual fishing quotas like other independent coastal states.

They have signed Britain up to the EU’s Emissions Trading scheme which means, over time, energy taxes could apply to your car, your home and your food.

They have also signed us up to follow the EU on food and energy, which means French lawmakers setting our laws on food standards.

Labour is set to negotiate a new Youth Mobility Scheme which could see tens of thousands of working-aged European migrants from the poorest parts of Europe enter the UK labour market, with the ability to settle and even bring in dependents.

Plus it has bound the UK to the judgments of the foreign European Court of Justice and signed us up to send millions to the EU for the privilege of paying into its schemes.

In contrast, the Conservatives' Five Brexit Tests are:

1. No backsliding on free movement or compulsory asylum transfers

2. No new money paid to the EU

3. No reduction in our fishing rights

4. No rule taking, dynamic alignment or European Court jurisdiction

5. No compromise on the primacy of NATO as the cornerstone of European security