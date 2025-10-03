POLITICAL COMMENT: Havant MP Alan Mak continues support for beach shingle recycling to prevent flooding on Hayling Island
Diggers, trucks and a dredger are busy moving shingle from Gunner Point back to Eastoke, rebuilding natural flood defences before the winter storm season.
The month-long scheme is part of the South Hayling Beach Management Plan, funded by the Environment Agency until 2029 at a cost of £5.1m.
Mr Mak has consistently supported funding bids to central government to continue this flood protection work.
The shingle creates an important barrier that helps to protect more than 700 homes and businesses on South Hayling.
Beach replenishment is carried out at Eastoke by contractors working for Coastal Partners, a partnership of five local councils including Havant Borough Council which manages flood risk and flood defences.
It used to be annual, but an increase in the intensity and frequency of storms means it is now required twice a year.
Without the Beach Management Plan, Coastal Partners says there would be a return to the regular flooding that happened at Eastoke before shingle recycling began.
It maintains that this is more cost-effective than building a higher concrete seawall or replacing beaches with large rock defences.
Mr Mak said: "I’ll continue to speak up for Government funding to maintain this important flood defence work.
"Beach recycling is an effective way of protecting people and properties at Eastoke and South Hayling, and keeping this funding going is a top priority for me on behalf of local residents."