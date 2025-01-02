Portchester Sailing Club members brave storm to rescue yacht
Two Portchester Sailing Club members braved the high winds and sea to retrieve broken free yacht.
The 26ft sailing boat broke free from its mooring on the morning of new year's day due to high winds.
Two of the club's members selflessly volunteer to retrieve the vessel.
Unfortunately the yacht sustained damage, however is now safely back on a mooring.