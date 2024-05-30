Portsmouth High School Head Girls launch 2024/25 charity - The Lily Foundation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Head Girl team announce fundraising support for mitochondrial disease charity, The Lily Foundation

Portsmouth High School’s Head Girl team were delighted to announce that they are supporting The Lily Foundation as their Sixth Form charity for the next academic year.

The Head Girl team led a whole school assembly about mitochondrial disease and the role of The Lily Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mitochondrial disease is a genetic condition affecting the function of the mitochondria inside our cells. Mitochondria are what produce 90% of the energy in our bodies so if you have a mitochondrial disease your cells aren’t able to produce enough energy which can lead to organ malfunction. It affects, mostly commonly, babies and young children.

Head Girls and alumna Millie Hunter

The Lily Foundation was set up by Liz Curtis in 2007 in memory of her daughter, Lily, who passed away from the disease at 8 months old. The Foundation does essential work in supporting families of those affected by the disease and spreading awareness of the condition.

Millie Hunter, an alumna of Portsmouth High School from the Class of 2013, suffered the tragic loss of her son Otto from mitochondrial disease. She helped the sixth form team launch the charity fundraising and said in the assembly:

‘I am so honoured that Portsmouth High School have chosen The Lily foundation as their chosen charity, in memory of my beautiful son Otto. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting their work. You’re all amazing, and I’ve never felt more proud to be a PHS girl.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently there is no cure but The Lily Foundation is working hard to change that. Important steps have been made to make the diagnosis faster, easier and less evasive and promising research into effective treatments is underway. The Lily Foundation does essential work in supporting families of those affected by the disease; spreading awareness of the condition and providing the link between medical professional and patients.

Sixth Form lead seafront walk in support of The Lily Foundation

Kate, Deputy Head Girl for Charities added;

‘We have decided to fundraise for this charity on behalf of Otto’s Legacy. We have so many opportunities this year for you to help us raise money for The Lily Foundation. Yesterday’s 10k walk along the seafront was the first steps to raising as much money as possible. We are also putting together a summer hamper for a chance to win amazing prizes including vouchers to Paultons Park and then, of course, we look forward to Charity Week in November.’

The Head Girl team will spearhead fundraising activities throughout the year to generate money and raise awareness of the charity. Charity Week has been running for over 30 years and is always organised entirely by the Sixth Form. The week is made up of talent shows, live music events, an annual netball match versus boys from Portsmouth Grammar School and other events. It culminates in a two night Fashion Show where the Sixth Form use business acumen and entrepreneurial skills to negotiate with local shops and liaise with local businesses to put on a spectacular show.

Head of Sixth Form, Mrs Katie Wood, said: