Remarkable Hampshire teenager honoured at national WellChild Awards

Fourteen-year-old Alessia Palikira from Alton in Hampshire, was named as a winner in the prestigious national 2025 WellChild Awards, in association with GSK, having been nominated by her mother, Jane Palikira.

She received her award at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Monday, September 8 where they spent time with WellChild Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and other celebrity guests.

This year marks the 20th year of the WellChild Awards, which celebrate the inspirational achievements of seriously ill children, young people and those who care for them. These Awards are run by WellChild, the national charity for seriously ill children.

Alessia was chosen from hundreds of nominations from across the UK to win the Inspirational Sibling Award, to honour her extraordinary devotion to her twin sister, Sofia, who lives with severe cerebral palsy, global developmental delay, and multiple complex health needs.

Alessia Palikira meeting WellChild Patron Prince Harry as she wins a WellChild Award in the sibling catergory

Since birth, Alessia has shared a uniquely close bond with Sofia, who requires 24/7 care, uses a wheelchair, and is entirely dependent on others for all aspects of daily life. Despite facing her own challenges with mild cerebral palsy, Alessia has consistently put her sister’s needs before her own with love, patience, and selflessness.

From the age of just four, Alessia has helped care for Sofia - keeping her entertained, comforting her when upset, and even assisting her carers when their parents are away. She regularly gives up her own time and money to find toys her sister will enjoy and created a video to help Sofia settle into her new school.

A bright and creative teenager with a huge love for music, Alessia has made huge sacrifices without complaint, including moving counties and leaving behind her friends so her sister could attend a more suitable school. She’s the first to cheer up Sofia and her calm, caring presence has helped her family through many tough times.

Alessia's mother, Jane, who nominated her for a WellChild Award, said: “Alessia is not only Sofia’s twin, she is her best friend and carer. Her positive and empathetic attitude got me through some very dark times. I’m sure she has no idea of the positive impact she has had on our family.”

2025 WellChild Award winners with Prince Harry and WellChild Awards host Gaby Roslin

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, attended the Awards to meet winners and their families at a pre-ceremony reception and delivered a speech during the event.

In his speech on the night, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex said: “For two decades, this event has shone a bright spotlight on the needs of children and young people living with complex medical conditions. But more than that, it has celebrated something far bigger - your courage, your resilience, and the extraordinary love of the families and carers who never stop showing up.

“I still remember my very first WellChild Awards, eighteen years ago. I walked into the room, and within about three minutes I realised two things: the love and energy in the room was palpable, so too was the unpredictability! And second, that I was completely hooked on it all. This night has been a highlight of my year ever since and it’s all because of you guys - these children, this cause, and our WellChild community.

“Since those early days, 311 WellChild Award winners have inspired us with their bravery. Today, a 53-strong team of WellChild Nurses are out there making an enormous difference. Add to that a community of more than 3,600 families, plus support programmes reaching even further, and you see the real impact of what has been built here.

“More than ever, WellChild’s mission must be our shared priority. Tonight, I’d ask each of you to think about how you can play your part, whether through support, awareness, or action, to help advance this crucial work.” [full speech in Notes to Editors*]

Among the star-studded guests attending the event were Molly-Mae Hague, Ronnie Wood, Jamie Laing and Peter Andre with the cast of Hercules the musical and Joss Stone providing entertainment. The evening was hosted by WellChild ambassador Gaby Roslin.

WellChild Chief Executive, Matt James said:“Young people like Alessia embody what the WellChild Awards are all about - strength, compassion and the will to help others thrive in the face of adversity. We’re proud to have been celebrating their incredible stories for the past 20 years.

“Right across the UK, more and more families are caring for children with serious and complex health needs. Behind each child’s story is a network of extraordinary people who go above and beyond every single day. The WellChild Awards 2025, in association with GSK, give us the opportunity to recognise that courage and commitment - not only from the children and young people themselves, but also from their parents, siblings, and the professionals who support them with unwavering dedication - determined to keep these children healthy and happy.”

Sally Beck, General Manager at Royal Lancaster London, which sponsors the Inspirational Sibling category of this year’s WellChild Awards said: “Alessia’s creativity, kindness, and unwavering devotion to her sister are truly inspirational. We are honoured to sponsor the Inspirational Sibling Award and celebrate her incredible story. She shows us the true meaning of love, patience and resilience - a shining reminder of the difference one person can make in the life of another.”