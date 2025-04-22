Running for recognition: Ellis Crook takes on the London Marathon for Autism Hampshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the London Marathon just a few days away, we’re shining a light on one of our incredible runners – for who the marathon is a personal mission to give back to a charity that has helped shape their journey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 27 April, Ellis Crook, from Fareham, is lacing up their trainers and taking on 26.2 miles in support of Autism Hampshire.

He is one of six people taking on the challenge – all with a special connection to autism and an incredible drive to raise money to improve the lives of autistic people and their families.

A small but heartfelt way to say thank you

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellis runs for Autism Hampshire in the ABP

“I have chosen to run the marathon for Autism Hampshire because of the incredible support they have provided me since my diagnosis,” Ellis shared. “The guidance and resources they provide to help individuals lead better lives deserve all the recognition they can get.”

Diagnosed with autism in 2019 after a lifetime of feeling ‘different’, Ellis reached out to Autism Hampshire for support. This was the beginning of a new chapter in Ellis’s life.

“Autism Hampshire sent me a pack in the post that included a clear explanation of autism and information about local support groups,” Ellis explained. “It helped me make sense of my experiences and realise I wasn’t alone. I could finally connect with others who understood.”

From personal journey to professional purpose

Ellis runs for Autism Hampshire in the ABP

Ellis works in the ambulance service, and their personal experience now fuels a drive to support others in similar situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As someone working on the frontline, I meet people every day who feel isolated or misunderstood. Being able to signpost them to Autism Hampshire means they can access the same support I did – and that feels incredibly empowering.”

Although Ellis has taken part in several half-marathons, this will be their first official full marathon – a huge achievement and one they are approaching with determination and heart.

“I’ve walked and talked my way through many miles before – this time I’m running every step with purpose,” said Ellis.

Ellis running for Autism Hampshire

Autism Hampshire is incredibly proud and excited to be behind Ellis’s marathon journey. His passion and energy are helping raise awareness, challenge stigma, and make a real difference to the lives of autistic people across the county.

To follow Ellis's journey and help us continue our work by donating today, visit: 2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/ellis-crook.