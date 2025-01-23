Sarisbury Green care home to host free dementia advice events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of a nationwide initiative, a care home in Sarisbury Green is inviting local people to a free dementia advice event.

Care UK’s Ancasta Grove, on Barnes Lane, in Sarisbury Green, will host a ‘Typical signs of ageing or dementia?’ session on Tuesday 20th February from 11am-12.30pm. The talk, delivered by dementia specialist Zoe Morris, will feature insights about the typical signs of ageing and how symptoms differ from dementia, along with offering practical guidance on living well with dementia.

The talk comes as part of The Big Dementia Conversation, a nationwide initiative designed to show people how to better understand common symptoms and live well with the condition.

While general awareness of the condition has improved, data from Care UK shows two thirds of people who have a relative living with dementia (62%) initially put their symptoms down to old age. Many Brits remain unaware of the ways older people can lead meaningful lives with the condition, prompting Care UK to relaunch its Big Dementia Conversation for the second year running.

In addition to the events, the Southampton community can also visit a newly launched online advice hub. The hub includes in-depth conversations with families of people living with dementia, as well as expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists to learn how to reduce the risks and symptoms of the condition.

Audrey Chiduku, Home Manager at Ancasta Grove, said: “When an older relative starts acting out of character or forgetting things, it can be a worrying time for family members.

“Most people cannot confidently differentiate between signs of old age and symptoms of dementia – nor can they picture leading a meaningful life once diagnosed. We want to change this, which is why we’re thrilled to be taking part in the Big Dementia Conversation once again by hosting our own free advice event.”

For more details about Ancasta Grove, or to book a place at their event, contact Customer Relations Manager Chris Roby on 023 8168 0527, or email [email protected].

To support people who may be experiencing symptoms of dementia or their loved ones, Care UK has set up a free helpline and advice hub. To find out more, visit careuk.com/bigdementiaconversation