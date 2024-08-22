Sea shanty line-up dances up a storm at summer party for Beaulieu River berth and mooring holders
The lively performers transported more than 850 Beaulieu River berth and mooring holders back to the 19th century, with three hours of traditional seafaring music at Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour in Hampshire.
The summer party brings together the Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour community so that berth and mooring holders can catch up over a cold drink, bite to eat and live music, while enjoying the friendly atmosphere.
Some may prefer to forget their ride on the rodeo bull but were proud to receive Dog Show rosettes at the festival-themed event. Kennel Club registered show judge Jeni Rose awarded prizes for the cutest, best behaved and scruffiest dog, as well as the waggiest tail and dog who looked most like its owner. Children’s vintage games and face painting also kept families entertained.
Party band Hitched played into the evening, which was rounded off with a spectacular laser show for boat owners to watch from the shore and the decks of their boats. See event highlights in the video link: https://youtu.be/Nr_szNrzsAw?si=DnGZfp3SaBijTdDD
Harbour Master Wendy Stowe said: “The unique Old Time Sailors danced up a storm with their unique blend of music and entertainment and we had so many lovely comments from our berth and mooring holders, who said how much they had enjoyed their memorable day.”
She added: “Our annual summer party is a key gathering to bring together the Beaulieu River community. It’s a great opportunity to catch up with old friends – and make new ones!”
Sue and Steve from The Boatyard Bar – who open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays alongside pop-up restaurants throughout the summer – served special wines to help the celebrations. A BBQ was served by the Master Builder’s House, while food stalls provided a choice of delicious menu options.
Community events have become regular features at Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour, along with investments to improve facilities and provide the best possible customer service. The yacht harbour was awarded Marina of the Year in the prestigious British Yachting Awards 2022, with the Beaulieu River marina in the heart of the New Forest voted as the best place for sailors to call home.
If you would like to join the Beaulieu River community and enjoy our full social calendar, please contact the harbour team for the latest berths and moorings availability at [email protected] or 01590 616200. To follow the latest news, visit Facebook and Instagram /beaulieuriver.
