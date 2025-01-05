Slimming World changed Emma's life for good

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In September 2021 Emma decided it was time to join Slimming World. Emma was at her heaviest following lockdown and her dad passing away in 2020. Going through the menopause was also not helping the way she felt about herself .

Emma said she nearly didn't walk through the doors of group because she was so ashamed of herself and felt like a failure. It was the hardest thing she did. Now she is so grateful she joined Lacey's group in North End.

Emma was given a warm welcome and Lacey reasured her that she will lose weight and reach her dream target weight even whilst going through the menopause and taking HRT.

Emma loved the fact she could still enjoy all her favourite foods the food optimising way . A regular weekend meal was pitta pizza & chips . More recently Emma enjoys a range of meals from the Slimming World Kitchen . Delicious, healthy recipe boxes delivered straight to your door all perfectly on plan and nutrious with easy to follow step by step recipes .

Emma before joining Slimming World & Emma reaching her dream target weight

Emma took part in Slimming Worlds body magic program and was soon achieving awards for adding activity into her daily life .Regular swimming, walking and sessions in the gym were helping with her mindset and mental health.

Within weeks Emma was feeling amazing and loving seeing the weight losses and inch losses.

Emma's confidence grew each week and this continued to grow when Emma joined Lacey's social team. Emma loved helping to support other members of the group, which led her to make the decision of becoming a Slimming World Consultant.

In Spring 2024 Emma became a Slimming World Consultant and opened her own Slimming World group at The Portsmouth Rugby Club in May . Emma said "I love my role as a consultant. This is my dream job helping people lose weight and feel great "

Emma's next goal was to reach her dream target weight. In October, members made their Christmas wishes . Emma knew hers was to achieve her 4.5 stone weight loss award and achieve her dream target weight.

Emma's wish came true on the 23rd of December .Emma achieved her Christmas wish and was so happy to be crowned a target member .

"Emma said achieving my target is the best feeling ever and im so happy i achieved my christmas wish. I am never going back to where I was . I am determined to keep the weight off for life "

Emma is now using her slim for life journal along with coming to the group .This will help to maintain her target weight and remain a lifelong target member.

