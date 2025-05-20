Stokes Bay WI: We do see ships

What an amazing amount Stokes Bay WI raised for our charity in 2024-2025. Gosport NCI (National Coastwatch Institution) has its watchtower at the mouth of Portsmouth Harbour where their mission is to save lives at sea and around the coast. £3,000 was raised by our members over the year and presented to Watchkeeper Caroline Hildrew from Gosport NCI at our meeting on May 20.

Caroline who, besides being a watchkeeper is also the station’s Quartermaster and Welfare Officer, thanked Stokes Bay WI members and said: "This money is an amazing amount to have donated to Gosport NCI and it will be gratefully used on new equipment enabling us to keep an even better eye on all that goes on at our busy station.”

The money raising events included our produce stall with jams and chutneys at the village Michaelmas Fayre (which is always very popular), quizzes, beetle drives, sing-a-longs and many other happy events – all with homemade cakes of course!

As Angela MacCallum, President of Stokes Bay WI, said: “I am so proud of all our members who really put so much into fundraising this and every year. I was fortunate to visit the NCI Watchtower to see how much our money will assist and everyone here is delighted to have been able to help.”

The charities chosen for 2025-2026 will be the all-important Rowans Hospice locally and also Level-Up Gosport which is a charity to support young people in gaining basic skills helping them gain work opportunities.

It’s always good to welcome new members and we meet on the third Tuesday each month at St Mary’s Parish Centre in Alverstoke from 10:00-12:00.

Full details are on our website www.stokesbaywi.co.uk or find us on Facebook.