Storage on Site Expands with New 3-Acre Facility

Storage on Site, a leading provider of storage containers, site accommodation and welfare units across the South, is proud to announce the expansion of its operations with the acquisition and development of a new 3-acre site. This investment introduces two purpose-built hangars, a state-of-the-art paint bay, upgraded safety systems, and dedicated space for the company’s growing hire fleet.

The new facility, expanding on the existing site in Marchwood, features a fully enclosed and ventilated paint bay, allowing all-weather spraying and significantly increasing productivity. A dedicated COSHH store has also been installed to support safe and compliant handling of materials. Adjacent to the paint bay is a second hangar for prepping cabins going out to and returning from site - now complete with energy-efficient LED lighting.

Both hangars have been designed with safety in mind and include a fall arrest system to enable the team to access all parts of each unit safely when working at height.

“This new site is a huge leap forward for us, and I couldn’t be prouder of the team,” said Neil Vickery, Managing Director.

New 3-Acre Yard, Storage on Site

“It’s not just about the space or the buildings - it’s about how we’re evolving as a business. Every decision we’ve made with this expansion has been about improving the service we provide to our customers and creating a safer, more efficient environment for our people. It’s a very exciting time for Storage on Site.”

The new yard also centralises the company’s extensive hire fleet, including cabins, containers, staircases, and tanks of all sizes, allowing for faster turnarounds and enhanced operational control. Day-to-day operations at the new site are led by supervisors Mark Goodship and Deon Schroven, ensuring a smooth transition and efficient running of the expanded facility.

Director Pete Vickery added:

“We’ve come a long way since the early days, and it’s thanks to the support of our customers, partners, and the hard work of our team.”

This expansion represents Storage on Site’s continued focus on quality, innovation, and growth, underpinned by ongoing investments in fleet, facilities, and people.