Terrence Higgins Memorial Quilt Unveiled at National Museum of the Royal Navy, two years after ban

A special exhibition of the Terrence Higgins Memorial Quilt has been unveiled at the National Museum of the Royal Navy in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. This poignant and powerful memorial quilt is dedicated to Terrence Higgins, who served in the Royal Navy from 1963 – 1968 and was the first named person to die of an AIDS-related illness in the UK.

The exhibition marks the first time the quilt will be on public display in Portsmouth, and will give serving and retired Royal Navy personnel, as well as the general public, an opportunity to consider the stories of LGBTQIA+ people past and present who served in the Royal Navy.

Former Lieutenant Commander Oliver Brown, a Portsmouth local, has played a pivotal role in overturning the military’s HIV policies. In 2022, following years of campaigning by Oliver Brown, the Ministry of Defence made major policy changes which stopped HIV being a barrier to serving in the Armed Forces. Brown also designed the quilt panel that describes Terrence’s time in the Royal Navy. He said:

"The memorial quilt represents the strong connection between the Royal Navy, Terry himself, and people like me - living with HIV and serving in, or who have served in, our armed forces. It conveys a powerful message of resilience, life, and progress. Instead of avoiding the past, it embraces it and reflects on the legacy of a man whose story continues to inspire change and hope. Having it displayed in the city where I grew up, alongside the Royal Navy’s history, brings a message of progress to the public in a poignant and inspiring way.”

The Terry Higgins Memorial Quilt

The death of Terrence Higgins in 1982 inspired the creation of the Terrence Higgins Trust, which became Europe’s first HIV charity. This organisation has profoundly influenced the HIV epidemic's course, saving countless lives and advocating for the rights of those living with HIV.

Matthew Sheldon, CEO of the National Museum of the Royal Navy, commented: "We are privileged to host this significant piece of history at our museum, which we hope will prompt conversations about the experience of LGBTQIA+ people in the Royal Navy, and highlight the legacy of veterans including both Terrence and Oliver.

He continued: “Exhibitions like this highlight the role of museums to offer a safe space for difficult and sometimes traumatic experiences to be discussed, processed and recorded for future generations. Telling the story of the LGBTQIA+ community, and more recently the fight for HIV+ Navy personnel, is a vital part of both the Royal Navy’s past and future, and it’s our job to do that.”

The quilt consists of eight intricately designed panels. It celebrates various aspects of Terrence's life, including his identity as a Welshman, a gay man, and his service in the Royal Navy. Other panels honour friendship, LGBTQIA+ Pride, and include a personal tribute from Terrence 's partner, Rupert. Additionally, a panel created by service users, volunteers, and staff from the Terrence Higgins Trust highlights the significant progress made in the battle against HIV over the past four decades.

This remarkable project was overseen by the charity's co-founders, Rupert Whitaker OBE, who was Terrence’s partner, and Martyn Butler OBE, along with Terry's close friends Linda Payan and Maxine Saunders. They collaborated with skilled quilters from across the UK to bring this heartfelt tribute to life. The quilt will be on public display at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Portsmouth until the end of the year, providing an opportunity for visitors to reflect on the legacy of Terrence Higgins and the ongoing fight against HIV.

The Terrence Higgins Trust Quilt stands as a testament to the resilience and dedication of the individuals and communities that have fought against HIV/AIDS. It also highlights the ongoing mission of the Terrence Higgins Trust, the UK's leading HIV charity, which continues to support those living with HIV and strive to end new HIV cases by 2030.

The quilt will be on display at the National Museum of the Royal Navy in Portsmouth until December 2024.