The Solent Cluster joins World Economic Forum Transitioning Industrial Clusters Initiative for economic growth and a lower carbon future
The Initiative convenes the world’s leading public and private industrial stakeholders to improve collaboration and develop a shared vision to competitively apply for funding, gain regulatory support and launch full-scale development activities to transition industrial clusters.
Stuart Baker, Executive Director at The Solent Cluster, said: “Joining the Transitioning Industrial Clusters Initiative provides a unique opportunity for The Solent Cluster to be part of a global network of like-minded projects which share a common goal.
“It will provide us with access to bespoke resources and insights, allowing us to understand successful strategies from around the world which we can apply here in the Solent to achieve our goals of a lower carbon future and economic growth.
“The Solent Cluster represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to effect real change in energy production and consumption. It is the only project of its kind in the region and is the most diverse cluster in the UK.
"Our ambition is become a leading centre for low-carbon investment, which will grow the regional economy, protect skilled jobs, and create new employment opportunities for low carbon energy technologies and industries.”
The Solent Cluster joins the initiative in the week that sees the launch of the World Economic Forum's Transitioning Industrial Clusters Initiative publication of Unleashing the Full Potential of Industrial Clusters: Infrastructure Solutions for Clean Energies.
This White Paper examines the current state of clean energy infrastructure and identifies solutions in accelerating its deployment, highlighting the need for collaboration, both within and across clusters.
“The World Economic Forum welcomes The Solent Cluster, an industrial zone housing the United Kingdom's second largest container terminal, to the Transitioning Industrial Clusters initiative, alongside over 30 clusters from 16 countries that aim to drive economic growth and employment while reducing carbon emissions,” said Roberto Bocca, Head of the Centre for Energy and Materials, World Economic Forum.
“The Solent Cluster becomes the third member from the United Kingdom, following HyNet and Zero Carbon Humber, a testament to the UK vision to accelerate economic development and energy transition in parallel.” The suite of resources that this unlocks provides another reason to become a member of The Solent Cluster. To find out more see: https://www.thesolentcluster.com/membership/