Thrilling locomotive debut at The Watercress Line’s spectacular Diesel Gala

Two ground-breaking Class 43 diesel electric locomotives will be thrilling visitors at this year’s Diesel Gala at The Watercress Line, from Friday 12th July to Sunday 14th July.

Known as the fastest diesel locomotive in the world, Class 43 locomotives will make a debut appearance, courtesy of RailAdventure UK Ltd, to provide a heritage diesel traction service along the railway’s steeply graded line.

Built between 1975 and 1982 by British Rail Engineering at Crewe, the Class 43 diesel electric locomotives formed the power cars for the iconic High-Speed Train in 1976. Their introduction transformed services between London, Wales and Scotland.

The Class is officially the fastest diesel locomotive in the world, having achieved 148.5mph on a special trial, and regularly running in service at 125mph.

Class 50 locomotive, 50021 Rodney

The Gala event will also feature Class 50 locomotive, 50021 ‘Rodney’, courtesy of 50021 Owners Ltd. Built in May 1968 as D421 by the English Electric Company at the Vulcan Foundry, Newton-le-Willows, this locomotive was one of 50 locomotives designed to run at 100mph on the then non-electrified section of the West Coast mainline, between Crewe and Glasgow. She was named ‘Rodney’ after a 1928 built Royal Navy Nelson Class Battleship named after Admiral Rodney.

Class 50 50008 ‘Thunderer’ will be visiting, courtesy of Hanson & Hall Rail Services Solutions Ltd. Also built in 1968 as D408 by the English Electric Company and run on the West Coast mainline.

These visiting locomotives will be joined by a Class 59 locomotive, courtesy of Freightliner Ltd. 15 of these powerful diesel electric locomotives were built between 1985 and 1995 by General Motors Electro-Motive in both the USA and Canada, to operate in the UK.

The ex-BR Class 483 4TC unit is also visiting, courtesy of Transport for London Engineering, which will allow The Watercress Line to operate visiting air-braked locomotives on passenger services.

The Watercress Line's home-fleet locomotives will include Class 11 12082; Class 08 08288 “Phoenix”; Class 08 D3462 (08377); Class 20 D8059 (20059); Class 20 D8188 (20188); Class 47 47579 “James Nightall GC”. Also, on static display will be home-fleet Class 08 08032 (13044 / 3044) and Class 50 50027 “Lion’.

A Real Ale Train (RAT) evening service will serve a range of real ale on Saturday 13th July (separate booking required), with Diesel Gala attendees getting a discount if they want to extend their day and join the RAT.

Visitors to the Diesel Gala will also be able to enjoy Brake Van rides operating between Alresford and Ropley; diesel train rides on the miniature railway and free tours of the Engineering Works at Ropley.

Refreshments will be available from the Beer Junction, the West Country Buffet and the T-Junction.

The Watercress Line’s CEO Rebecca Dalley said: “We are so thrilled to announce that the fastest diesel locomotive in the world will be making its first appearance at The Watercress Line’s fantastic Diesel Gala this year. It’s a wonderful opportunity for visitors to see the two iconic Class 43 locomotives up close, along with our fantastic line-up of other visiting and home-fleet engines.

“Don’t miss the chance to ride behind some of these impressive diesel locomotives. The Diesel Gala is always a huge success, but this year it promises to be a bumper occasion. In addition to the main attraction, our visitors can explore railway exhibits and enjoy free tours to gain a real insight into what it takes to maintain and run locomotives at The Watercress Line.

“There’s plenty on offer to delight visitors of all ages, from exciting brake van rides to the miniature railway, pulled by a miniature steam locomotive.

“Tickets are now on sale, so book ahead and get on board for a memorable day out at The Watercress Line.”