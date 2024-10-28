Ukrainian artist makes her mark
It’s the work of Ukrainian refugee and ESOL student Keira Fitzpatrick.
Keira started by painting a fabulous autumn scene. That has now been replaced by poppies to mark Armistice Day.
“I've been drawing since I was very young, but I didn't study it at school. For me, this is a way to calm down, to put my thoughts in order,” she said.
Keira joined the college’s ESOL course this year and has been very impressed.
“The learning process is very different from my country, it is more organised, specific and communication between teacher and student is more trusting, friendly and therefore more effective,” she continued.
Her aim is to speak English as fluently as her native Ukrainian to achieve her goal of creating an animal charity and opening a multi-purpose centre for dogs.