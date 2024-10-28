Ukrainian artist makes her mark

By Paula Hetherington
Contributor
Published 28th Oct 2024, 09:15 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 11:46 BST
If you happen to be walking past City of Portsmouth College’s Arundel Campus near Commercial Road, you can’t fail to miss the stunning window art.

It’s the work of Ukrainian refugee and ESOL student Keira Fitzpatrick.

Keira started by painting a fabulous autumn scene. That has now been replaced by poppies to mark Armistice Day.

“I've been drawing since I was very young, but I didn't study it at school. For me, this is a way to calm down, to put my thoughts in order,” she said.

Ukrainian refugee Keira, seen with her stunning poppy scene at City of Portsmouth College's Arundel Campus.

Keira joined the college’s ESOL course this year and has been very impressed.

“The learning process is very different from my country, it is more organised, specific and communication between teacher and student is more trusting, friendly and therefore more effective,” she continued.

Her aim is to speak English as fluently as her native Ukrainian to achieve her goal of creating an animal charity and opening a multi-purpose centre for dogs.

