Ukrainian artist makes her mark

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you happen to be walking past City of Portsmouth College’s Arundel Campus near Commercial Road, you can’t fail to miss the stunning window art.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the work of Ukrainian refugee and ESOL student Keira Fitzpatrick.

Keira started by painting a fabulous autumn scene. That has now been replaced by poppies to mark Armistice Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've been drawing since I was very young, but I didn't study it at school. For me, this is a way to calm down, to put my thoughts in order,” she said.

Ukrainian refugee Keira, seen with her stunning poppy scene at City of Portsmouth College's Arundel Campus.

Keira joined the college’s ESOL course this year and has been very impressed.

“The learning process is very different from my country, it is more organised, specific and communication between teacher and student is more trusting, friendly and therefore more effective,” she continued.

Her aim is to speak English as fluently as her native Ukrainian to achieve her goal of creating an animal charity and opening a multi-purpose centre for dogs.