Veteran and Firefighter taking on 1000km Triathlon

The 6th June 2025. Daryl Green, British Army veteran, high-performance coach, and extreme endurance athlete, is set to taking on a mission that redefines what the human body and mind can endure: Tri-M, a self-devised 1000km triathlon built around grit, purpose, and self-leadership.

Tri-M is no conventional race. Designed entirely by himself, the challenge spans 1000km of swimming, cycling, and running across remote and demanding terrain spanning England. It is a self-imposed, self-created test of physical capability and mental resilience, rooted in his philosophy that real performance is forged through challenge and discomfort.

With a track record that includes CrossFit competitions across Europe, multiple ultra-marathons, a 24-hour rowing challenge, a full Ironman, and a 5-day run across the Arctic Circle, He is no stranger to extreme feats. But as he explains, Tri-M is different:

"Tri-M is about meeting the version of yourself that shows up when everything easy is gone. The purpose is to drive and inspire mental wellbeing and purposful change"

Daryl - Veteran and Firefighter

As the founder of DG Performance Coaching, he trains individuals and teams in physical resilience, mental flexibility, and values-driven living. His coaching system, and The Adventure Advantage, blends hard physical effort with the emotional intelligence and strategic thinking needed to excel under pressure. Tri-M is the living embodiment of this approach.

Tri-M is not only his personal challenge it is one created to raise money for Rock 2 Recovery and The You Trust

Supported by Leading Sponsors in Endurance and Performance

Tri-M is proudly supported by sponsors who share Green’s mission of pushing the boundaries of human potential:

Daryl looking across the solent during training.

Follow the Journey

Tri-M will be documented live via social media with behind-the-scenes insights into the physical grind, mental shifts, and raw moments of adversity. A film project is also in development to share the deeper lessons learned from the challenge.

