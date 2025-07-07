Water Minister Emma Hardy MP visits first major new UK reservoir in over three decades

Emma Hardy MP, Water Minister, visited Portsmouth Water last week to see the latest progress on the flagship Havant Thicket Reservoir, the first major new UK reservoir in more than three decades.

The project will play a critical role in securing sustainable supplies for the region, and helping protect two of Hampshire’s precious chalk streams, the River Test and River Itchen.

During the visit, the Minister toured the newly created public viewing area and saw construction works progressing at pace. This is the first of two public viewing areas which are opening on site this summer, reflecting Portsmouth Water’s commitment to involve and engage the local community at every stage of the project’s development.

Water Minister, Emma Hardy MP, said: “The construction of Havant Thicket is a major milestone in securing precious water resources for this country for generations to come.

“Every drop of investment will help ensure a more sustainable and resilient water future, protecting the local environment and creating jobs.

“We’ve secured £104 billion in private investment going into fixing the foundations of our water system, which includes more new reservoirs like Havant Thicket and repairing leaks.”

Bob Taylor, Chief Executive Officer for Portsmouth Water, said:

“It was an absolute privilege to welcome the Water Minister, Emma Hardy MP, to Portsmouth Water and our flagship Havant Thicket Reservoir last week.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for us as a company. Not only are we embarking on our largest ever investment programme, we’re also delivering the first major new UK reservoir in more than three decades. At both a regional and national level, the water resources situation is changing, with the big driver being to leave more water in the environment to benefit nature.

“Havant Thicket Reservoir will play a fundamental role in this, protecting two of Hampshire’s precious chalk rivers by providing a new, sustainable source of water for the South East. We’re making excellent progress on site and were delighted to show the Minister our new public viewing area, an exciting vantage point for our community to see progress.

“We look forward to welcoming the Water Minister and her team back in future, and would like to thank her for taking the time to visit us.”

The Minister was joined for the visit by Chief Executive of Portsmouth Water, Bob Taylor, Chief Executive of Southern Water, Lawrence Gosden, and members of Portsmouth Water’s Board.

Once complete, the new Havant Thicket Reservoir will hold up to 8.7 billion litres of water and, under current plans, be able to supply 21 million litres per day in long periods of dry weather. This will enable a transfer of water to neighbour Southern Water, allowing them to reduce abstraction from the Test and Itchen rivers in their supply area. In addition, the new reservoir will become a green leisure hub for the area, with a visitor centre, wetland and network of footpaths, cycle routes and bridleways.

The reservoir itself is being constructed by Future Water MJJV Ltd – a joint venture between leading civil engineering contractors Mackley and Jones Bros, which have a combined total of over 150 years of experience in tackling complex and challenging civil engineering schemes.

The associated pipelines which will be used to fill the reservoir with water and draw it down when needed will be installed by Ward & Burke Construction Limited, one of Ireland’s principal Civil & MEICA Engineering contractors with an outstanding track record for innovation.

Upfront funding for the reservoir is being put forward by infrastructure investor Ancala and a consortium of leading banks. The costs will be funded over time by Southern Water’s water supply customer bills.

For more information about Havant Thicket Reservoir, visit: https://havant-thicket-reservoir.uk.engagementhq.com/