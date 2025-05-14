Planning chiefs have approved Portsmouth Water’s dual pipeline to run under Havant despite concerns over the real reasons for the changes to pipe size and infrastructure.

The pipeline will run from the Havant Thicket Reservoir to the north of Middle Park Way to Bedhampton Pumping Station in Meyrick Road, Havant. The dual pipeline will allow taking water to and fro, and the option to keep the one pipeline operational during any repairs or maintenance work.

The scheme is connected to the Havant Thicket Reservoir scheme, approved by planners in 2021, which is being built to supply drinking water to Portsmouth Water customers in periods of drought.

Portsmouth Water representatives at Havant Borough Council planning committee's meeting to approve its dual pipeline. Seated centre is Ruari Maybank, Havant Thicket Reservoir project director | LDRS

The pipeline, initially approved in the same year, has changed in its specification to a dual pipeline, increasing in width, along with a change in the tunnelling methods from open-cut to micro-tunnelling allowing a less disruptive route through Havant.

With nine shafts and 10 sections built in phases the new route was approved at Havant Borough Council’s extraordinary planning committee meeting on May 13. Footpaths have been re-routed creating temporary footpaths, an emergency discharge station built above ground and changes to Farlington and Bedhampton pumping stations.

Councillor Jonathan Hulls (Green, Hayling West) asked why the pipeline had been increased in diameter, now 1,200mm as he found it unlikely it would just be for pumping raw water. The elephant in the room is the recycling of waste water by Southern Water, he said.

A Portsmouth Water representative at the meeting said it was for pumping water more efficiently.

Councillor Jason Horton (Lab, Leigh Park Central and West Leigh) said: ”This is the least bad option at the moment. There is no point in having a reservoir without a pipeline because it has to be filled. It has to be built in such a way to minimise disruption. Twenty months across several wards will be disruptive and micro-tunnelling is an improvement.”

During discussions, members kept coming back to Southern Water’s plans for its water recycling scheme, the Hampshire water transfer and water recycling project, due to be submitted in summer 2025. The scheme will use cleaned sewage to fill Havant Thicket along with water from Hampshire’s cherished chalkstreams. It was not part of this application and will be the subject of a development consent order (DCO).

Councillor Paul Tansom (Lib Dem, Purbrook) said: “Most concerns are outside of the planning application – there is a distrust of water companies.”

Chair of the committee, Cllr Richard Brown (Lab, Leigh Park Hermitage) said the council had already agreed the reservoir should be built and this route of pipe was much better for Havant. He said the council could not refuse Portsmouth Water’s application but could impose conditions to get the best for residents.

The committee voted to add conditions that changed hours of construction, the quality of footpaths and reporting times for issues relating to noise monitoring.

Microtunnelling, shown in this picture, should help cut disruption faced by locals during the Havant Thicket Reservoir construction | LDRS

Cllr Brown insisted the working day was changed from 7am to 7pm as workers would be turning up on site from 6.15am. He said the noisy environment of the centrifuge used to separate water from earth so early would be unacceptable. The site operating hours will now be 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday, 8am to 1pm on Saturdays and no work on Sundays or bank holidays.

Councillor Sarah Milne (Con, Stakes) asked how reducing the working day by two hours over the current 20-month schedule would impact the pipeline costs and extend the project time but could not be given any information at the meeting.

Real time noise monitoring issues will now be reported within 24 hours to Havant Borough Council. Cllr Hulls said people should not be left for two days before reported to suffer noise issues that may still take a week to sort.

The third condition was ensuring the temporary footpaths were made well enough for sustained use by residents and more fencing added where necessary for safety.

Portsmouth Water insisted its application was about drawing raw spring drinking water to and from the pumping station and for it to be treated and distributed to its customers.

Ruari Maybank, Havant Thicket Reservoir project director for Portsmouth Water, said: “Our plans are focused on there being as little disturbance and inconvenience for residents and businesses as possible, while building the pipelines efficiently and on schedule.

“The reservoir scheme will play a fundamental role in protecting and supporting two of Hampshire’s world-renowned chalk streams, the River Test and the River Itchen, whilst securing more reliable and resilient water supplies for customers in our region.”