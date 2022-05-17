FIFA 22: Are EA servers still down? Here's what FIFA players need to know

Users have reported the EA servers as being down for multiple hours.

Gamers have been left unable to access the online functions on FIFA 22 and other games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FIFA Direct Communication tweeted earlier: ‘We are investigating player reports of not being able to connect to the EA Servers and we will provide further updates in this thread when available.’

Downdetector also recorded a high number of reports of issues with EA servers.

But what is the latest?

EA servers have been down. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Here’s all you need to know:

Are the EA servers still down?

The online servers were down for several hours, affecting gamers ability to play FIFA online.

However, it seems the problem has now been resolved.