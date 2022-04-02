The players to receive the accolade of being named in the top 10 ‘highest growing’ field are Liam Vincent, Toby Steward, and Harry Jewitt-White.

Between them they’ve only made a handful of appearances on Danny Cowley’s league bench this term, due to their inexperience and injury issues.

This is certainly the case for Vincent, due to his eight-month spell on the treatment table after becoming became Danny Cowley’s first signing at the club in June 2021.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a lengthy wait on the sidelines the left-back finally made his debut for the Blues, albeit in an Academy game last weekend as he continues his rehabilitation process.

This hasn’t stopped the popular video game from touting him for big things though, as they predict his overall rating to grow by 20 points from 54 to 74.

It’s clear the Fratton hierarchy share EA Sport’s view regarding 17-year-old goalkeeper Steward, after he was handed a professional contract in February.

Notable season highlights for the keeper was his involvement in an England youth training camp, and his inclusion in Cowley’s 18-man squad for the trip to Sunderland.

This has been reflected as he has the highest ‘potential’ among the teenage contingent in the third tier – with a rise of 25 points from 51 to 76 – which is roughly the average of Premier League players within the game.

Hopes are high for what Jewitt-White could achieve, with the decision over whether he will been handed a new deal – and FIFA believe the club do have a hot prospect on their hands.

The central midfielder featured in EFL Trophy matches against AFC Wimbledon, Crystal Palace under-21s, and Exeter this term, but is yet to enter the third tier stage from the bench.

He’s also represented Wales under-18s this campaign, and is predicted to increase from 52 to 74.

Joining them in the list are Oscar Halls (Plymouth), Oisin Gallagher (Lincoln), Mason Burstow (Charlton), Cameron Humphreys (Ipswich), Aaron Ramsey (Cheltenham), Billy Brooks (Lincoln), Will Jenkins-Davies (Plymouth).

Message From the Editor