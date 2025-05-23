Staff at a primary school is celebrating a positive Ofsted which found it to be ‘highly ambitious’ and welcoming.

Brockhurst Primary School, located in Avery Lane, Gosport, has been praised for its ‘strong sense of inclusion’ and aspirations for its pupils.

This comes following its most recent Ofsted inspection which took place on March 4 and 5, and found it to good across the board.

Brockhurst Primary School in Avery Lane, Gosport, have received a positive outcome in their recent Ofsted report. Pictured is: (left) Shobana Kohli, headteacher, (middle) Amy Church, assistant headteacher and (right) Amy Hogan, assistant headteacher, with some of the children. Picture: Sarah Standing (220525-7278) | Sarah Standing

The inspection outlined that the ‘new leadership team’ has been working alongside the ‘governors to prioritise school improvement areas, maintaining a focus on achievement alongside strong pastoral support.’

The report said: “The school is highly ambitious and aims to raise aspirations for pupils. The school’s motto of ‘dive into learning, set sail for success’ encompasses school life.

“A strong sense of inclusion is evident across the school. It is clear that everyone is welcome here. The school’s values of courage, ownership, respect and excellence are central to all the school does.”

The inspection highlighted that reading is ‘highly important’ and children are well supported in the early years to ensure they get off on the right foot. There is a ‘genuine enthusiasm for reading’ and pupils are ‘eager’ to immerse themselves in different texts and reading materials. As a result of this, students become confident and ‘fluent’ readers.

Shobana Kohli, headteacher, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the positive outcome we’ve had and for being recognised for all of the hardwork that everyone in the school has put in.

“We want to continue giving our children great opportunities through our curriculum offer and opening new doors for them.”

The report added: “The school has prioritised behaviour and introduced a new policy for behaviour management this year. The impact of this new policy is evident throughout the school. It is recognised by pupils and staff alike. Suspensions have reduced over time.”

The inspection found that there are some improvements to be made and ‘the recent changes to the school’s policies are not yet fully understood by all stakeholders’. This means there is not ‘always a robust understanding of the school’s procedures.’

The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong sense of keeping children safe at the school.