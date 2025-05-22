'Behaviour is exemplary' at Solent Junior School which has received a glowing Ofsted report
Solent Junior School, located in Solent Road, Drayton, has received a positive Ofsted report following an inspection which took place on March 11 and 12.
The report was published on May 7 and it found that the staff ‘prioritise reading’ with pupils having access to ‘diverse’ and ‘increasingly complex’ texts to support development.
Students struggling with their reading ‘receive targeted phonics sessions so that they catch up quickly’ and, as a result, there is confidence and fluency amongst pupils.
The Ofsted report said: “Pupils enjoy attending this friendly and inclusive school, where they are happy and safe. They know staff are always on hand if they need support or have a worry.
“Much thought has gone into the school’s broad and ambitious curriculum. The key knowledge, skills and vocabulary that pupils need to know and remember have been identified in all subjects. This helps pupils to build their knowledge well in most subjects.”
The children at the school have ‘highly positive attitudes’ towards learning and they are ‘kind and considerate’ with one another.
The report also highlighted that students ‘benefit from a wide range of opportunities to support their broader development’ and they can confidently describe ways to stay safe online.
The report added: “Staff identify the needs of pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) well.
“They use this understanding to help pupils with SEND to learn effectively. Staff provide encouraging and supportive environments and make appropriate adaptations that enable pupils to keep up with the ambitious curriculum.”
The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping children safe at the school.
The inspection said that ‘the methods teachers use to revisit previous learning and how well pupils remember the knowledge they have been taught require some refinement.’
