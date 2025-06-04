3 . Holbrook Primary School

Holbrook Primary School in Wych Lane, Gosport, has received a positive result in their recent Ofsted. The report was published on May 7, 2025. Pictured is: (left) Lucie Golding, SENDCO, (middle) Sharon Freeley, executive headteacher and (right) Penny Davies, head of school, with some of the children at Holbrook Primary School. Picture: Sarah Standing (130525-6784) | Sarah Standing