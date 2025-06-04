9 primary and secondary schools in Portsmouth area receive new Ofsted ratings - see full list

Published 4th Jun 2025, 19:16 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 19:16 BST

Take a look at the most Ofsted ratings for schools in the Portsmouth area.

Every month Ofsted reports are published following inspections at schools across the country.

Ofsted monitors the progress at schools by using a criteria consisting of: Quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

We have created a gallery consisting of Ofsted outcomes for reports published in May.

For more information about Ofsted results in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas, click here.

Discover the 9 Ofsted ratings released in May for schools in and around Portsmouth:

Hambledon Primary School in Church Lane, Hambledon, has received a positive result in their recent Ofsted report. The report was published on May 6, 2025. Pictured is: Adrienne Corr, headteacher of Hambledon Primary School with some of the children. Picture: Sarah Standing (130525-6736)

1. Hambledon Primary School, Hambledon

Hambledon Primary School in Church Lane, Hambledon, has received a positive result in their recent Ofsted report. The report was published on May 6, 2025. Pictured is: Adrienne Corr, headteacher of Hambledon Primary School with some of the children. Picture: Sarah Standing (130525-6736) Photo: Sarah Standing

St Peter's Catholic Primary School has received a positive result in its recent Ofsted report. Pictured: Headteacher Richard Cunningham with some of the children at St Peter's Catholic Primary School in Stakes Hill Road, Waterlooville Picture: Sarah Standing (030625-4016)

2. St Peter's Catholic Primary School

St Peter's Catholic Primary School has received a positive result in its recent Ofsted report. Pictured: Headteacher Richard Cunningham with some of the children at St Peter's Catholic Primary School in Stakes Hill Road, Waterlooville Picture: Sarah Standing (030625-4016) | Sarah Standing

Holbrook Primary School in Wych Lane, Gosport, has received a positive result in their recent Ofsted. The report was published on May 7, 2025. Pictured is: (left) Lucie Golding, SENDCO, (middle) Sharon Freeley, executive headteacher and (right) Penny Davies, head of school, with some of the children at Holbrook Primary School. Picture: Sarah Standing (130525-6784)

3. Holbrook Primary School

Holbrook Primary School in Wych Lane, Gosport, has received a positive result in their recent Ofsted. The report was published on May 7, 2025. Pictured is: (left) Lucie Golding, SENDCO, (middle) Sharon Freeley, executive headteacher and (right) Penny Davies, head of school, with some of the children at Holbrook Primary School. Picture: Sarah Standing (130525-6784) | Sarah Standing

Solent Junior School has received a positive following its inspection which was published on May 7, 2025.

4. Solent Junior School, Portsmouth

Solent Junior School has received a positive following its inspection which was published on May 7, 2025. | Google Photo: Google

