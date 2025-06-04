Ofsted monitors the progress at schools by using a criteria consisting of: Quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.
We have created a gallery consisting of Ofsted outcomes for reports published in May.
Discover the 9 Ofsted ratings released in May for schools in and around Portsmouth:
1. Hambledon Primary School, Hambledon
Hambledon Primary School in Church Lane, Hambledon, has received a positive result in their recent Ofsted report. The report was published on May 6, 2025. Pictured is: Adrienne Corr, headteacher of Hambledon Primary School with some of the children. Picture: Sarah Standing (130525-6736) Photo: Sarah Standing
2. St Peter's Catholic Primary School
St Peter's Catholic Primary School has received a positive result in its recent Ofsted report.
Pictured: Headteacher Richard Cunningham with some of the children at St Peter's Catholic Primary School in Stakes Hill Road, Waterlooville
Picture: Sarah Standing (030625-4016) | Sarah Standing
3. Holbrook Primary School
Holbrook Primary School in Wych Lane, Gosport, has received a positive result in their recent Ofsted. The report was published on May 7, 2025.
Pictured is: (left) Lucie Golding, SENDCO, (middle) Sharon Freeley, executive headteacher and (right) Penny Davies, head of school, with some of the children at Holbrook Primary School.
Picture: Sarah Standing (130525-6784) | Sarah Standing
4. Solent Junior School, Portsmouth
Solent Junior School has received a positive following its inspection which was published on May 7, 2025. | Google Photo: Google
