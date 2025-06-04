Ofsted praises St Peter's Catholic Primary School for 'high ambitions', strong personal development and 'special' bonds with teachers
St Peter’s Catholic Primary School, located in Stakes Hill Road, has been handed a positive Ofsted report following its recent inspection which took place on April 23 and 24.
The report highlighted that there are ‘special’ relationships between adults and students which makes children feel supported when they have concerns.
The Ofsted said: “Children get off to an excellent start in the early years. Teachers provide activities that engage children’s curiosity and interest.
“They create opportunities for children to work both independently and in a group. Children show high levels of concentration and resilience.”
The school has high ambitions for its pupils and they benefit from a ‘well-sequenced curriculum’ which clearly identifies the knowledge that needs to be learnt.
Teachers continuously check what students have learnt and clear feedback is provided to help embed learning efficiently.
Richard Cunningham, headteacher, said: “This outcome is a fitting acknowledgement of the hard work done by all of the staff of St Peter’s over the past six years, a time period which we must not forget included the huge disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“During the inspection the pupils were a credit to themselves, their families and their teachers, and gave the very best impression of St Peter’s to the inspector as they do to all guests and visitors to the school”.
The inspection also outlined that staff ‘deliver the phonics programme’ well and that students in the early years can use phonics confidently. It said ‘pupils enjoy reading a wide and diverse range of texts’ across the school.
The report added: “The school is highly ambitious for pupils with SEND and ensures they follow the same curriculum as their peers.
“There are effective systems in place to ensure pupils with SEND are identified early and accurately. The school closely monitors the needs and outcomes for this group.”
Mr Cunningham added that he was ‘delighted’ that the school was recognised for its personal development which is said to be a ‘strength’ and is ‘closely linked to the school’s mission’.
The report said that ‘in some foundation subjects, teachers do not adapt their teaching consistently to support pupils with SEND in fully accessing the whole curriculum’. As a result, some students do not achieve as well and the school should continue develop teachers’ knowledge.
The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping pupils safe.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.