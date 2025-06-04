‘Walking hand in hand with God’ is a thread that underpins life at one primary school in Waterlooville which has recently received a glowing Ofsted report.

St Peter’s Catholic Primary School, located in Stakes Hill Road, has been handed a positive Ofsted report following its recent inspection which took place on April 23 and 24.

St Peter's Catholic Primary School has received a positive result in its recent Ofsted report. Pictured: Headteacher Richard Cunningham with some of the children at St Peter's Catholic Primary School in Stakes Hill Road, Waterlooville Picture: Sarah Standing (030625-4016) | Sarah Standing

The report highlighted that there are ‘special’ relationships between adults and students which makes children feel supported when they have concerns.

The Ofsted said: “Children get off to an excellent start in the early years. Teachers provide activities that engage children’s curiosity and interest.

The school has high ambitions for its pupils and they benefit from a ‘well-sequenced curriculum’ which clearly identifies the knowledge that needs to be learnt.

Richard Cunningham, headteacher, said: “This outcome is a fitting acknowledgement of the hard work done by all of the staff of St Peter’s over the past six years, a time period which we must not forget included the huge disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During the inspection the pupils were a credit to themselves, their families and their teachers, and gave the very best impression of St Peter’s to the inspector as they do to all guests and visitors to the school”.

The inspection also outlined that staff ‘deliver the phonics programme’ well and that students in the early years can use phonics confidently. It said ‘pupils enjoy reading a wide and diverse range of texts’ across the school.

“There are effective systems in place to ensure pupils with SEND are identified early and accurately. The school closely monitors the needs and outcomes for this group.”

Mr Cunningham added that he was ‘delighted’ that the school was recognised for its personal development which is said to be a ‘strength’ and is ‘closely linked to the school’s mission’.

The report said that ‘in some foundation subjects, teachers do not adapt their teaching consistently to support pupils with SEND in fully accessing the whole curriculum’. As a result, some students do not achieve as well and the school should continue develop teachers’ knowledge.

The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping pupils safe.