Ofsted praises St Peter's Catholic Primary School for 'high ambitions', strong personal development and 'special' bonds with teachers

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Jun 2025, 17:13 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 17:14 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

‘Walking hand in hand with God’ is a thread that underpins life at one primary school in Waterlooville which has recently received a glowing Ofsted report.

St Peter’s Catholic Primary School, located in Stakes Hill Road, has been handed a positive Ofsted report following its recent inspection which took place on April 23 and 24.

St Peter's Catholic Primary School has received a positive result in its recent Ofsted report. Pictured: Headteacher Richard Cunningham with some of the children at St Peter's Catholic Primary School in Stakes Hill Road, Waterlooville Picture: Sarah Standing (030625-4016)St Peter's Catholic Primary School has received a positive result in its recent Ofsted report. Pictured: Headteacher Richard Cunningham with some of the children at St Peter's Catholic Primary School in Stakes Hill Road, Waterlooville Picture: Sarah Standing (030625-4016)
St Peter's Catholic Primary School has received a positive result in its recent Ofsted report. Pictured: Headteacher Richard Cunningham with some of the children at St Peter's Catholic Primary School in Stakes Hill Road, Waterlooville Picture: Sarah Standing (030625-4016) | Sarah Standing

The report highlighted that there are ‘special’ relationships between adults and students which makes children feel supported when they have concerns.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Ofsted said: “Children get off to an excellent start in the early years. Teachers provide activities that engage children’s curiosity and interest.

“They create opportunities for children to work both independently and in a group. Children show high levels of concentration and resilience.”

The school has high ambitions for its pupils and they benefit from a ‘well-sequenced curriculum’ which clearly identifies the knowledge that needs to be learnt.

Teachers continuously check what students have learnt and clear feedback is provided to help embed learning efficiently.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Richard Cunningham, headteacher, said: “This outcome is a fitting acknowledgement of the hard work done by all of the staff of St Peter’s over the past six years, a time period which we must not forget included the huge disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During the inspection the pupils were a credit to themselves, their families and their teachers, and gave the very best impression of St Peter’s to the inspector as they do to all guests and visitors to the school”.

The inspection also outlined that staff ‘deliver the phonics programme’ well and that students in the early years can use phonics confidently. It said ‘pupils enjoy reading a wide and diverse range of texts’ across the school.

The report added: “The school is highly ambitious for pupils with SEND and ensures they follow the same curriculum as their peers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There are effective systems in place to ensure pupils with SEND are identified early and accurately. The school closely monitors the needs and outcomes for this group.”

St Peter's Catholic Primary School has received a positive result in its recent Ofsted report. Pictured: Headteacher Richard Cunningham with some of the children at St Peter's Catholic Primary School in Stakes Hill Road, Waterlooville Picture: Sarah Standing (030625-4016)St Peter's Catholic Primary School has received a positive result in its recent Ofsted report. Pictured: Headteacher Richard Cunningham with some of the children at St Peter's Catholic Primary School in Stakes Hill Road, Waterlooville Picture: Sarah Standing (030625-4016)
St Peter's Catholic Primary School has received a positive result in its recent Ofsted report. Pictured: Headteacher Richard Cunningham with some of the children at St Peter's Catholic Primary School in Stakes Hill Road, Waterlooville Picture: Sarah Standing (030625-4016) | Sarah Standing

Mr Cunningham added that he was ‘delighted’ that the school was recognised for its personal development which is said to be a ‘strength’ and is ‘closely linked to the school’s mission’.

The report said that ‘in some foundation subjects, teachers do not adapt their teaching consistently to support pupils with SEND in fully accessing the whole curriculum’. As a result, some students do not achieve as well and the school should continue develop teachers’ knowledge.

The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping pupils safe.

For more information about the Ofsted for St Peter's Catholic Primary School, click here.

Related topics:WaterloovilleOfstedHampshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice