Previously dubbed as the best value independent school in the area by The Telegraph, Portsmouth High School is raising a glass to yet another success – a 100 per cent pass rate at A-levels. Students and their families flocked to the school this morning (August 15) to see whether the past two years of hard work has paid off – and it certainly has.
Jane Prescott, headmistress of Portsmouth High School, said: “We are extremely proud of this recognition and of all our students who worked hard to achieve these outstanding A Level results.
"The sixth form at PHS is an holistic one. As well as working hard towards their academic success the students have also contributed fully to co-curricular activities and taken their social responsibility to society seriously raising over £10,000 for a local charity.”
Head Girl, Priyanka Patel, was over the moon to find out that she has obtained three A* grades and a A* in her extended project qualification securing her spot at King’s College.
She said: “I’m going to King’s College, London, to study Dentistry.
"I have always wanted to do this so lots of hard work and drive has got me here and I have had so much support from teachers. Juggling work with being Head Girl has been a lot but such a great experience and I have learned so much from it; it has been a really good year.” Priyanka was joined by her sister, Janisha, and her dad who were both extremely proud of her achievements.
In slightly more unusual degrees, Ilmi is going to the University of Reading to study Chemistry with Cosmetic Science. She said: “I want to be a cosmetic chemist, formulate products for either a large brand, or create my own. PHS has been the best; I could not have asked for anywhere better. The support and friendships I have made, both socially and academically have enabled me to excel.”
Mrs Katie Wood, head of Sixth Form, said: “It was wonderful to celebrate success with another outstanding, outgoing cohort at PHS this morning. Our girls have been pragmatic, diligent and determined in their studies over the past two years and have faced the challenges and the rigour of A Levels with their trademark determination and positivity. They are rightly deserving of their impressive plethora of prestigious university places and they leave to take their next steps with our best wishes and many, many happy memories of their time with us.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.