Jane Prescott, headmistress of Portsmouth High School, said: “We are extremely proud of this recognition and of all our students who worked hard to achieve these outstanding A Level results.

"The sixth form at PHS is an holistic one. As well as working hard towards their academic success the students have also contributed fully to co-curricular activities and taken their social responsibility to society seriously raising over £10,000 for a local charity.”

She said: “I’m going to King’s College, London, to study Dentistry.

"I have always wanted to do this so lots of hard work and drive has got me here and I have had so much support from teachers. Juggling work with being Head Girl has been a lot but such a great experience and I have learned so much from it; it has been a really good year.” Priyanka was joined by her sister, Janisha, and her dad who were both extremely proud of her achievements.

In slightly more unusual degrees, Ilmi is going to the University of Reading to study Chemistry with Cosmetic Science. She said: “I want to be a cosmetic chemist, formulate products for either a large brand, or create my own. PHS has been the best; I could not have asked for anywhere better. The support and friendships I have made, both socially and academically have enabled me to excel.”

Mrs Katie Wood, head of Sixth Form, said: “It was wonderful to celebrate success with another outstanding, outgoing cohort at PHS this morning. Our girls have been pragmatic, diligent and determined in their studies over the past two years and have faced the challenges and the rigour of A Levels with their trademark determination and positivity. They are rightly deserving of their impressive plethora of prestigious university places and they leave to take their next steps with our best wishes and many, many happy memories of their time with us.”

Here are 18 pictures of ‘diligent’ and ‘determined’ students receiving their A-level results at Portsmouth High School:

