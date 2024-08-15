Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An A-level student, who had to juggle revision and recovery after being hit by a car, has bagged his first choice university.

Diarmuid Bailey, 18, was expecting a much worse outcome this morning when he arrived at The Portsmouth Grammar School to collect his results this morning (August 15). To his surprise he has managed to secure three B’s in his chosen subjects which has confirmed his place at his first choice university. The reasoning behind his uncertainty at the outcome of his results stem from his involvement in a road traffic accident where he was hit by a car and knocked off of his bike at a roundabout. The incident, which happened a month before his exams, resulted in a broken wrist and his arm being plastered up.

He said: “My exams were worse than I was expecting but I still got into my first choice university which I was really happy about so I am just looking forward to that in September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was expecting three A’s but I got three B’s instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was hit by a car - I was just going round a roundabout on my road bike and was knocked off by a car just before my 18th birthday and then I was put in plaster becuse I had broken my wrist just a month before A-levels so I was revising and rebuilding my wrist. I was exhausted everyday. So I was just really worried it was going to impact my A-levels because I thought I would be in less of a stable position to go in and do them but it turned out to be okay.”

Diarmuid studied maths, history and physics at the school and his determination pushed him through depsite being injured.

“Our aim is to help them transition quickly into their new surroundings and then provide ongoing guidance, support and inspiration as they continue their journey with us. Seeing what they have achieved not only today but throughout their time with us as well as the universities to which they are headed is simply fantastic.”