Yesterday Fareham College hosted its Student Annual Awards event in person for the first time since the pandemic.

The evening saw the presentation of 17 categories from Outstanding Achievement and Academic Excellence to Sportsperson of the Year and Young Student of the Year.

Attending students, their guests and VIPs were greeted with a drinks reception while music students performed to the crowds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrating their achievements.

Andrew Kaye, principal and chief executive, said: ‘It is always enjoyable to gather as a college and celebrate the hard work and incredible achievement of our students.

‘This past academic year has seen many challenges and there has been a great deal of resilience and determination demonstrated by the whole student body, staff and wider community.’

Niall Dorrington received the Student of the Year accolade for their dedication and commitment as an ambassador for the Digital Production Design and Development T Level.

Fareham College students at the event. Picture: Chris Russell

Niall said: I am very overwhelmed and grateful for winning the Student of the Year award.

‘It’s been an excellent two years studying at Fareham College, and I have had many exciting opportunities; I have built my confidence and gained friends for life.

‘I feel very excited about my next steps after college, where I am now progressing onto a four-year Software Engineer Degree at Lancaster University.

‘I know that the college has helped me get to where I am today.’

The award presentation.

This year also saw the introduction of a new category, Apprenticeship Employer of the Year, awarded to Hampshire County Council.

Councillor Roz Chadd, executive lead member for children’s services, has responsibility for apprenticeships within the county council.

SEE ALSO: Fratton secondary school bids goodbye to its first ever Year 11 boy leavers as pupils look to their futures

She said: ‘Both as an employer and as a local authority, Hampshire has benefited greatly from the high-quality training delivered by Fareham College for our employees and the apprentices we support under our levy scheme.

‘Our partnership extends to developing bespoke programmes to meet our needs, enabling the county council to nurture homegrown talent to continue to deliver excellent essential services to Hampshire.’

Anoushka Ottley is managing director of business partnerships and commercial.