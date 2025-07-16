‘Dedicated staff’ at a primary school create a ‘a nurturing and inclusive’ environment that makes pupils feel welcome, an Ofsted has found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barncroft Primary School, located in Park Lane, Havant, has been described as a ‘caring community’ which has high expectations for its students, following an inspection which took place on June 3 and 4.

Barncroft Primary School in Havant, are pleased with their recent Ofsted report. Pictured is: (front left) Sara Petipher, headteacher, with the school dog called Juno, (right) Amy Chambers, deputy headteacher, with just some of the children at Barncroft Primary School. Picture: Sarah Standing (140725-6384) | Sarah Standing

The report outlined that the school ‘encourages pupils to develop a sense of responsibility’ through a range of leadership roles which helps improve their confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ofsted said: “The school has identified the right areas to focus on for school improvement.

“This helps teachers build on previous learning securely before moving the learning on.

“Teachers also keep a close eye on what must be remembered over time to help spot gaps in knowledge or misconceptions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reading is a top priority at the primary school with pupils having access to a range of materials to help with their phonics, and that staff are ‘swift’ with interventions if pupils are struggling.

Sara Petipher, headteacher, said: “I’m really really proud, it’s my first Ofsted as the headteacher. I’ve been here nearly five years now and I’m really really proud on behalf of my whole team.

“The children are what makes our school so special. We’re a very inclusive school, we nurture our children and treat them as individuals - it’s just a very special place to work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barncroft is ‘generally calm and purposeful’ and ‘most pupils are polite and well behaved’ with the staff recently ‘changing their approach to managing pupils’ behaviour.’

‘Robust systems’ have also been put in place to make improvements to the attendance rate and the teachers ‘work exceptionally’ to support pupils who find it hard to attend school regularly.

The Ofsted added: “Where attendance remains a concern, the school works diligently with families to offer them the help they need, but also to hold them to account.”