Barncroft Primary School described as 'inclusive and nurturing' following glowing Ofsted report

‘Dedicated staff’ at a primary school create a ‘a nurturing and inclusive’ environment that makes pupils feel welcome, an Ofsted has found.

Barncroft Primary School, located in Park Lane, Havant, has been described as a ‘caring community’ which has high expectations for its students, following an inspection which took place on June 3 and 4.

Barncroft Primary School in Havant, are pleased with their recent Ofsted report. Pictured is: (front left) Sara Petipher, headteacher, with the school dog called Juno, (right) Amy Chambers, deputy headteacher, with just some of the children at Barncroft Primary School. Picture: Sarah Standing (140725-6384)placeholder image
The report outlined that the school ‘encourages pupils to develop a sense of responsibility’ through a range of leadership roles which helps improve their confidence.

The Ofsted said: “The school has identified the right areas to focus on for school improvement.

“In the majority of subjects, the school has identified exactly what pupils should learn and the order in which they should learn it.

“This helps teachers build on previous learning securely before moving the learning on.

“Teachers also keep a close eye on what must be remembered over time to help spot gaps in knowledge or misconceptions.”

Reading is a top priority at the primary school with pupils having access to a range of materials to help with their phonics, and that staff are ‘swift’ with interventions if pupils are struggling.

The inspection said a ‘sharp focus on those at the early stages of reading helps pupils gain the fluency and confidence they need to succeed.’

Sara Petipher, headteacher, said: “I’m really really proud, it’s my first Ofsted as the headteacher. I’ve been here nearly five years now and I’m really really proud on behalf of my whole team.

“The children are what makes our school so special. We’re a very inclusive school, we nurture our children and treat them as individuals - it’s just a very special place to work.”

Barncroft is ‘generally calm and purposeful’ and ‘most pupils are polite and well behaved’ with the staff recently ‘changing their approach to managing pupils’ behaviour.’

‘Robust systems’ have also been put in place to make improvements to the attendance rate and the teachers ‘work exceptionally’ to support pupils who find it hard to attend school regularly.

The Ofsted added: “Where attendance remains a concern, the school works diligently with families to offer them the help they need, but also to hold them to account.”

The report said the ‘school should identify the key knowledge and skills it intends pupils to learn and remember’ to improve the design of its curriculum.

For more information about the Ofsted for Barncroft Primary School, click here.

