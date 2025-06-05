Ark Dickens Primary Academy has received a positive Ofsted report following its recent inspection which took place in April. | Ark Dickens Primary Academy

Staff ‘work tirelessly’ at a primary school where pupils ‘thrive’ and ‘respectful relationships permeate throughout’.

Ofsted has praised Ark Dickens Primary Academy, in Portsmouth, for its determination to bring out the best in its students following an inspection which took place on April 1 and 2.

The inspectors found that students are ‘polite, confident and articulate’ and that adults at the school are trusted creating a safe space.

The Ofsted report said: “Aspirations are high at this school. All staff work tirelessly to help pupils achieve their very best. The school is determined that every pupil will learn the knowledge and skills they need to be well prepared for their next steps.

“For the very youngest children in early years, there is a clear emphasis on securing basic knowledge and skills. This gives them necessary foundations on which to build their subsequent learning.”

Students ‘achieve well’ from the get go and they develop a wide range of vocabulary and the way that language works. This creates good foundations for later years resulting in pupils having ‘very positive attitudes to reading’.

The inspection also highlighted that students are encouraged to read aloud which helps create fluent reader.

Laura Berry, head of school, said, “I’m delighted that Ofsted has recognised the hard work and commitment of Ark Dickens’ staff and pupils.

“Our school is a warm, happy and safe place to learn and grow, and we’re proud to be delivering a great education to the children of Portsmouth.

“We are going from strength-to-strength thanks to the continued effort and dedication of our whole school community.”

Teachers ensure that the needs of students with special educational needs are carefully considered and adaptions are made accordingly so all pupils achieve.

The report also identified the ‘school’s provision for pupils’ personal development is a significant strength’ and students develop positive character traits by learning about kindness and respect.

The inspection added: “In some subjects, pupils do not practise and reinforce previously learned knowledge and skills as a matter of routine. When this happens, pupils do not achieve as well as they could.”

In order to make improvements, the school should ensure all students have the opportunity to review their understanding in lessons.