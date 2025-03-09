A Gosport primary school has been praised for its ‘clear strategic vision’ which helps children achieve well consistently.

Receiving ‘good’ in all areas, the school is over the moon at the inspection report which highlighted how staff put the ‘needs of pupils at the heart of all they do.’

Bedenham Primary School in Bridgemary Avenue, Gosport, has received good in all Ofsted categories following its recent inspection. Pictured is: (middle left and right) Laura Gibbs, head of school and Sharon Freeley, executive headteacher, with some of the children. Picture: Sarah Standing (070325-2899) | Sarah Standing

The report outlined that the school has high ambitions that all of its pupils achieve well and as a result the children are ‘hard working’.

The Ofsted report said: “Pupils are very well supported to achieve their best. Pupils who have needed pastoral support are particularly complementary of the help they have been given.

“Pupils behave well. They are respectful towards each other and towards adults. Pupils celebrate differences and say that everyone is welcome at their school.”

The inspection found that phonics is delivered ‘consistently well’ which means younger students gain the skills to become ‘confident’ at reading. The staff check the children’s knowledge regularly and pupils struggling are identified quickly and given additional support.

Laura Gibbs, head of school, said: “We found the whole experience really supportive - we are really proud of our judgements, we feel that we are really welcoming and we are really pleased that it was recognised by the inspectors that our children feel safe when they attend Bedenham Primary School.

“We’re an inclusive school and we recognise that children come from all different backgrounds - we celebrate diversity and difference and everybody is welcome here.”

The report added: “The school successfully identifies pupils’ additional needs early. It puts in effective strategies that support pupils with SEND well. This includes working closely with a range of external professionals.

“Pupils benefit from warm relationships with caring staff, who help them to self-regulate their emotions when needed.”

The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping children safe at the school.

Laura added: “We want to continue driving school improvement making sure that our children leave Bedenham Primary School in the best possible place and prepared for modern day life.”