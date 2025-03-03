Students at Warren Park Primary School 'happy and confident' following glowing Ofsted inspection
Warren Park Primary School, located in Sandleford Road, Havant, has been described as a place where ‘pupils are happy and confident’.
The inspection, which took place on December 10 and 11, 2024, outlined that the school ‘passionate about preparing every pupil for their next stage of education effectively.’
The Ofsted report said: “From Reception Year onwards, behaviour is impeccable. Pupils take turns and are polite and well mannered. They learn and know the school’s routines well.
“Pupils demonstrate kindness and respect for each other throughout the school day, including at the breakfast club and at breaktimes. Pupils have exceptionally positive relationships with staff.”
Elizabeth Cooper, headteacher at Warren Park Primary School, said: “We are absolutely delighted. It really captured the fantastic work of our entire school community, the passion and commitment of our staff team is really inspiring and our children just have fantastic learning attitudes and they demonstrated those like they do every single day.
“One of the things that the Ofsted were really impressed by was our cosmis curriculum and that’s our outdoor provision which really enhances our children’s personal development - they considered that to be outstanding and it’s something very special and unique to Warren Park.”
The inspection said that the curriculum has been carefully designed so that staff know how to build up knowledge. The early years curriculum is also ‘planned and sequenced effectively’ and children settle into routine quickly.
The report added: “The school is passionate about preparing every pupil for their next stage of education effectively. Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) have their needs identified quickly.
“Pupils love reading. Staff are well trained in the school’s chosen phonics approach. Staff teach phonics successfully. Reading books which help pupils at the earliest stages of reading are matched closely to the sounds that they have learned.”
The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping pupils safe.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.