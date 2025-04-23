Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A desperate plea has been made to save a ‘badly needed’ nursery, breakfast and afterschool club which is being forced to find a new home because its current one is set to be demolished.

Binsteed Childcare Service has until the end of August to find a new location after being given six-months notice to leave Binsteed Community Centre, with parents describing the service it provides as a ‘lifeline’

As previously reported by The News, the service was founded by Sue Jupp back in 2002 and provides pre school care as well as wraparound care and holiday clubs for school age children.

Binsteed Childcare Service is at risk of closure after being given an eviction notice from the council. | Google

So far Binsteed Childcare Service has been unable to find a new location, much to the dismay of parents and supporters with hundreds of people signing a petition against its closure.

Comments from readers have also flooded in from The News’ readers, many of whom have seen first hand the work that Binsteed Childcare Service does.

Barbara Streeter wrote on our Facebook page: “Why do the council have do close down a building relevant to the community was at school here - it's iconic to the area, you have my support at the age of 82. I would hate to see it demolished, fight for it don't let this council deprive the community of something important to them.”

Char Larry Clark also said: “This is so sad. Sue and her staff basically helped raise my kids with nursery and breakfast/after school care, even taking them on holiday a few times when they were young enough to attend there. I am so so grateful for them.”

David Matchett wrote: “I use to go there as a youth social club in the 90’s which was run by Sue Jupp and her late husband Pete. Which I have fond memories of and spent half my childhood there. Reading some comments it’s great to hear Sue is still there. And I wish you all the best of luck.”

Becky Clark commented: “This nursery looks after 75 children , runs before and after school clubs and picks up from local infant and junior schools so mums can hold on to there much needed jobs - What are we all going to do with the children? They also cook the meals for these children and run school holidays club during the school holidays, please share and keep this badly needed service going.”

David Silvester said: “As a former pupil I'm probably blinded by sentiment, but it seems the council can't wait to knock down any building that has a bit of character to it.”

Jo Buckley said: “My daughter goes to the holiday club so I can go to work. I’m a single mum so this is a lifeline for me.”

The management team at the service have been frantically looking for a new space to relocate to but they are yet to find somewhere suitable. Mr Jupp said that she has asked for a time extension from the council to find a new location, but was told no.

“All of my staff are really upset and extremely stressed - it is their wage,” she said. “I have been here for over 40 years and it is a huge shock.”

A spokesperson for the Portsmouth City Council said: "It is a difficult decision for us to move forward with the demolition of the Binsteed Nursery building, especially given that a childcare service operates here.

“Sadly, this is not affordable when the rent for the building is set at £12,000 per year, along with local authority budgets being so stretched.”

There will be further updates in due course.