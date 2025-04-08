Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A childcare service, which has been supporting families in the city for decades, is at risk of closure.

Binsteed Childcare Service is at risk of closure after three decades following a meeting with Portsmouth City Council where they were given six months notice to vacate the Binsteed Community Centre.

The service, which was founded in 2002 by Sue Jupp, provides high quality childcare for families across the city - and the news has resulted in parents starting a petition to save the facility.

Binsteed Childcare Service is at risk of closure after being given an eviction notice from the council. | Google

Sue said: “What happened was we were given six months notice on February 28 to vacate the building. I asked if we could have an extension and the answer was no.

“We were told it’s because the building is too expensive to keep going.”

Sue has been desperately trying to find a new space to operate but after weeks of searching, she has been unsuccessful causing extreme concern amongst the staff, parents and community.

Portsmouth City Council has said the reason for handing the nursery six months notice is that the building is due to be demolished.

A spokesperson for the Portsmouth City Council said: "It is a difficult decision for us to move forward with the demolition of the Binsteed Nursery building, especially given that a childcare service operates here.

“Sadly, this is not affordable when the rent for the building is set at £12,000 per year, along with local authority budgets being so stretched.”

The Change.org petition, which was created on April 4, has already secured 464 online signatures with people expressing they are ‘deeply alarmed’ by the possible closure.

Sue added: “All of my staff are really upset and extremely stressed - it is their wage.

“I have been here for over 40 years and it is a huge shock. The things we have done in the city - I set up the childcare service and we have taken children away for a week’s holiday.

“I started at the centre when my youngest daughter was two-years-old, she’s now 44-years-old and I started as a parent selling sweets at a tuck shop for the community.

The Portsmouth City Council spokesperson added: "Both the nursery and the council have been aware of these issues but have been unable to find a workable solution to fund refurbishment.

“Currently, there is temporary structural propping and hoarding on-site for safety reasons, which is a short-term solution to keep the building safe.

"Unfortunately, the council has no appropriate alternative accommodation to offer, but we are working with the nursery where we can, to assist them with their next steps."