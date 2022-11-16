The money has paid for a new T Level science laboratory, seven new large classrooms and a new Learning Resource Centre, which gives students the opportunity and the ability to study independently in a bright and spacious environment that all of the students can enjoy.

College principal and CEO, Katy Quinn, also said: ‘It’s an exciting time for us at City of Portsmouth College as we further develop our learning areas, including for our new T-Level provision.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan visiting City of Portsmouth College

‘This refurbishment is already proving to be a hit with our students as it provides them with the space and equipment they need to prepare for their future careers.

‘It was also great that Stephen also met our politics and CCF students. All uniformed protective services students have the opportunity to join our CCF programme as a free additional element of their course.’

Labour MP for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, said: ‘It was great to be back at City of Portsmouth College to see the investment staff are making to improve outcomes for all students and officially open new facilities.

‘I want every young person to be leaving education ready for work and ready for life. That means creating an education system that gives young people the skills for the future.

‘I look forward to seeing how these new facilities will deliver the learning environment and support students need to excel and achieve what they need for the future.’