Students picked up their results at City of Portsmouth College on Thursday, August 15, with more than 1,000 students achieving success in a total of 1,671 academic, technical and vocational qualifications. This was the third record year of results for the college with an overall pass rate of 96 per cent across all of its campuses.

The college is celebrating after 40 academic and vocational courses saw 100 per cent pass rates, 25 of which came from its Sixth Form Campus, where 14 per cent of the students got straight A-A*s.

Further stand out figures for the college saw more than half of its students get A*- B grades in English language & literature, maths, further maths, statistics, biology, geography, media studies, religious studies and drama.

At its Highbury and North Harbour Campuses there was a 100 per cent pass rate in T Levels, which surpasses the national rate of 88.7 per cent. Similar 100 per cent pass rates were also seen in 15 out of 17 vocational courses including IT, hair & beauty, automotive, engineering, business, hospitality and plumbing.

Principal and CEO Katy Quinn was delighted with the achievements. She said: “The results speak volumes for our wonderful students and talented lecturers.” She added that it was particularly noteworthy as this is the first year that students have completed their GCSEs and Level 3 qualifications without covid being taken into account.

Katy believes it demonstrates a continuing upward trajectory since the merger of Portsmouth and Highbury Colleges in 2021. “We’re going from strength to strength. This is a third record year of results for us and we couldn’t be happier!”

Izzy Murphy-Farley was overjoyed with her results having secured a place at the University of Portsmouth after gaining Bs in biology, psychology and her extended project qualification. Izzy said: “My lecturers were incredible and always gave me the academic and emotional support I needed.”

Here are 17 pictures of students celebrating the results:

City of Portsmouth College results day 2024 Students celebrate their results at City of Portsmouth College results day 2024.

City of Portsmouth College results day 2024 Gary Street celebrates with his Music Production D* students at City of Portsmouth College results day 2024.

City of Portsmouth College results day 2024 Lucy Campbell & Izzy Murphy-Farley celebrate their results at City of Portsmouth College results day 2024.

City of Portsmouth College results day 2024 It was a third record year for the college with more than 1,000 students achieving success in a total of 1,671 academic, technical and vocational qualifications.