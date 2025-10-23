A public consultation is set to launch next month on proposals to merge two Havant schools into a single all-through school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If approved, the plan would see the closure of the Riders Federation and the expansion of Park Community School to take pupils from age four to 16 from September 2026. The new school would operate across both the Riders and Park Community sites.

An informal four-week consultation took place earlier this year after the governing bodies of Riders Infant and Junior Schools and Park Community School asked Hampshire County Council to consider the merger. A total of six responses were received during that stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident objected to the proposal, highlighting years of parking problems near the school.

The resident said: “I am opposing this consultation unless something can be sorted out about car parking.

“I live opposite the school. At drop-off and pick-up times, my neighbours and I cannot park or access our houses. We have been putting this up for many years.

“At the moment it is difficult, I dread to think what will happen when we have an amalgamation of schools, please consider the residents!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another respondent raised concerns that the merger could reduce the number of secondary school places in the area.

Federation of Riders Infant and Junior Schools and Park Community School | Google

The person said: “Park Community is already one of the most requested secondary schools in the area, and this change could further limit the availability of local secondary places for children.”

He added that following the possible reduction in places, children would be unable to secure a place, and consequently, it would lead to an increase in home-schooling.

He said: “While I understand that the proposal is part of an effort to streamline education provision, I strongly urge the county council to carefully consider the impact these changes will have on the accessibility of local secondary school places and the long-term well-being of children in the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporting the proposal, on behalf of the Riders governing body, a person said: “In the current educational climate, we continue to see this as being an exciting and innovative venture.

“We believe the proposal will create an education provision which will excel in meeting the needs of all our children with consistency and fluency throughout their school experience.”

Despite the concerns, cabinet member for children’s services, Cllr Roz Chadd, approved the launching of the public consultation at her decision day meeting on Thursday, October 23.

Cllr Chadd said: “Having thoroughly reviewed and considered the feedback received, and the challenging position currently facing the Riders Federation, I believe that a formal consultation is now a sensible and necessary next step.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I strongly encourage all those with children currently at any of the three schools, as well as school staff and members of the local community, to have their say in the upcoming formal consultation. Their views will form a vital part of any final decisions taken.”

The formal consultation will open on Friday, November 7, and run until Friday, December 5. Feedback will be presented to Cllr Chadd at a further Decision Day in February next year, when a final decision on the proposal will be made.