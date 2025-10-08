Residents could soon have another opportunity to share their views on the possible merger of Park Community School with the Federation of Riders Infant and Junior Schools in Leigh Park.

Later this month, Councillor Roz Chadd, Hampshire County Council’s Cabinet Lead Member for Children’s Services, will consider opening a formal, statutory consultation on the proposed amalgamation, which would create an all-through school accommodating children aged four to 16 years old.

It follows a previous informal four-week public consultation where parents were invited to share their initial views, at the request of the schools’ governing bodies, before the plans are formalised.

At her upcoming Decision Day on Wednesday, October 15, Councillor Chadd will consider feedback from this initial consultation alongside the recommendation to now proceed with a statutory consultation.

Park Community School, Havant, has a Progress 8 score of -1.27 which is well below average and 12.4 per cent of students achieved a grade 5 or above in English and Maths in their GCSE exams in 2024.

Hampshire County Council has said the merger with Park Community School, which has been rated by Ofsted as ’Good’ since 2017, has been proposed to provide a range of positive opportunities for the Riders Federation, which has ‘Requires Improvement’ judgements for both the infant and junior school.

It said that having an all-through school would remove the need for pupils to move between new schools at different key stages, providing them with a consistent educational approach from age four to 16 and ‘enabling staff to build and maintain strong engagement with them and their families over a much longer period of time’.

It said that staff and pupils would also benefit from a wider range of resources, ‘further strengthening the overall teaching quality and improving children’s outcomes’.

Federation of Riders Infant and Junior Schools in Leigh Park, Havant | Google

A council statement said: “While the Riders schools’ budgets are currently stable, they have seen a decline in pupil numbers over several years. As school funding is directly linked to the number of pupils, they could therefore face budget pressures in the future and associated impacts on their long-term stability.

“An amalgamation with Park Community School would ensure a more financially sustainable and efficient arrangement, while continuing to provide primary education in the local area.

“The amalgamation, if finally agreed, would be achieved by closing the Riders Federation and extending the age range of Park Community School to become an all-through school for children from Reception to Year 11, from September 2026. The new school would operate across both the Riders and Park Community sites.

“Should a decision be taken to hold a formal consultation, a public notice would be published on the County Council’s website allowing parents, the local community and others with an interest in the schools to give their views on the proposal. The County Council would write directly to parents and school staff to confirm details of the consultation.

“Visit the County Council’s website for full details of the recommendation to formally consult.”